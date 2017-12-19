2018 Honda Odyssey Elite 19 Dec 2017 06:46

Written by Julie Boselly

Are you a mini-van avoider like me? I see the appeal for families, and understand how they are useful, I just never wanted one.

I recently passed a man driving a mini-van on 522, with a bumper sticker in the rear window which read, “I used to be cool.” The new Odyssey could be the game changer for many feeling the same way.

From loads of cargo space to seating for up to 8 people, this is one versatile minivan. Photo courtesy Honda and www.caranddriver.com The Odyssey is loaded with a ridiculous amount of features. Yes, it has great safety features, and yes, it’s roomy for your gaggle of children, sports team, or hauling your Costco purchases home, but let’s talk about the extras! In the week I drove this, I didn’t get a chance to try everything, and later realized I missed a few fun features.

Honda offers CabinControl™, an app downloaded onto your device, connecting you to the Odyssey. Multiple devices can be connected to the vehicle’s AT&T data plan.* Each device can be assigned to music control and/or temperature control. The control panel is similar to your cell phone apps setup. You can touch and drag the options you want onto the main screen or secondary screens. Options include FM, XM,Bluetooth, navigation, and more.

Social Playlist allows all the connected passengers to add songs to the vehicle playlist through the CabinControl app.

CabinWatch™ was a little creepy for my pre-teen. It’s an inside camera for viewing the rear seats without having to turn around. I think it's useful for checking on your rear-facing car seats and figuring out who started the back seat fight. It might be a sad time when moms can no longer say they have eyes on the back of their head.

Honda also includes a speaker-system, called CabinTalk™. You can interrupt movies playing or easily talk to the rear passengers without yelling. My daughter wasn’t pleased every time her brother and I said, “we interrupt this movie for an important message.”

Other fun features: pre-installed mini Shop-Vac/HondaVac, it sucked, but not well. Also, “hands-free access to the rear cargo space,” remote start, my favorite Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, and an actual outlet for wall chargers, or other needs, and Magic Slide 2nd-Row Seats.

I still don't enjoy push button gears, but this restyled Odyssey looks much better than the older models, with the shifter in the upper console.

Fail: The cup holders are so small, my water bottle would not fit. There isn’t a lack of cup holders, just a lack of proper-sized ones. I don’t know how that passed the final exam.

We had the Odyssey over Thanksgiving, so it was driven to Olympia for our family gathering. I spent $30 on gas for the week. This was definitely a fun, comfortable, road trip vehicle. Personally, I would miss many of the conversations I had with my kids in smaller, less connected vehicles, but this would be great for the trips we've taken with friends.

Price as tested $47,610

Starting price: LX $29,990

Hands-Free Access Power Tailgate

CabinWatch™

Rear Entertainment System

Front & Rear Parking Sensors

Mobile Hotspot Capability*

HondaLink® Subscription Services*

Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™*

LED Headlights with Auto-On/Off and WiperLink

LED Fog Lights

HondaVAC®

280-HP, 3.5L V-6 Engine

10-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters

Idle-Stop

Heated and ventilated seats, for driver and front passenger

Power front seats, for driver and front passenger

11-Speaker Premium Audio System

MPG City 19/Hwy 28



Consumer Reports:

*MY 2018 Odyssey Touring and Elite packages only. Get Unlimited Data in your vehicle for $20 per month

