Editor's Introductions - Julie Boselly 26 Dec 2017 06:07

Written by Kristen Hamilton

Hello readers – we’ll be mixing up our Editor’s Explorations the last edition of each month with Editor’s Introductions. We thought this would be a great way for you to get to know some of the talented staff at the Woodinville Weekly. Enjoy this week’s column and meet Julie Boselly, our Publisher.

Julie and her kids - Katie and Jack. (Courtesy photo) Meet Julie...

Profession...

Newspaper Publisher; Bookkeeper.

Notable Accomplishment...

Creating and managing the Woodinville Women’s Show from 2008-2015.

My workweek always includes...

balancing credit card and bank accounts; paying bills; and drinking a lot of coffee.

My favorite outdoor activity is...

walking/hiking.

My favorite dish to make or order in a restaurant is...

Make: multiple chicken dishes-I cook a lot of chicken.

Order: Turkey burgers.

My favorite book is...

The Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell.

I’m happiest when I am...

on a road-trip with my family and/or friends.

When it comes to electronics, I can’t live without these apps on my iPhone...

I have never owned an Apple product other than one iPod back in 2006ish. I love my Google Pixel and require my email, banking apps, photo apps, and social media: Facebook, plus Snapchat, so my son will respond to my messages.

My bucket list includes doing this in the next year...

Getting my credit score closer to 900!*

*Disclaimer: A credit score of 900 is for some industries, like credit cards. FICO is 850.