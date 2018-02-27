Editor's Introductions - Rachel Nevaril 27 Feb 2018 08:10

Written by Kristen Hamilton

Meet the next talented staff member that contributes to the Woodinville Weekly.

Without her there wouldn’t be a WW as she wrangles all of our advertisers and our advertisers are the reason we are able to provide you with YOUR Community Newspaper!

Enjoy this week’s column and meet Rachel Nevaril, our Advertising Manager.

How long have you lived in the area:

I was born and raised in Woodinville. (I moved when I was 5, but that move was within Woodinville.)

Background and Education:

BA in Communications (Advertising) from Washington State University

Notable Accomplishments:

I've completed two triathlons, which is enough for me!

My workweek always includes:

Working with our current advertisers and future advertisers on their advertising and marketing plans. And of course, coffee.

My favorite outdoor activity is:

Anything on the water, sailing, swimming, floating, fishing….

My favorite dish to make or order in a restaurant is:

Make: If I actually cook something, it’s going to include cheese, but I prefer to bake and I make a mean chocolate chip cookie.

Order: A good gourmet burger, with lots of toppings and of course, cheese!

My favorite book is:

Any book by Laurie Notaro. She writes comedy and I can’t help but laugh when I read them.

I’m happiest when I am:

With my family, by the water.

When it comes to electronics, I can’t live without these apps on my iPhone:

Honestly, my Safeway app is really the one I use the most…gotta click my coupons!

My bucket list includes doing this in the next year:

Building our new home and hopefully we'll be in it by Christmas!