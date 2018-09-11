Scouts BSA – Boys AND Girls Now Welcome 11 Sep 2018 05:21

Written by Kristen Hamilton

Throughout more than a century of existence, the Boys Scouts of America (BSA) have always had the core goals of training youth in responsible citizenship, character development, and self-reliance through participation in a wide range of activities.

According to Denis Cutter, Scoutmaster of Troop 745 in Duvall, the different programs include Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Venturing, Sea Scouting, and Exploring. Although the latter three have offered their programs to co-eds, in February of 2019, the Boy Scouts of America will officially drop the “Boy” and become Scouts BSA opening their doors wider to boys and girls alike.

Denis, Esther (daughter), Sam (son) and Megan Cutter. (Courtesy photo) Even though it frequently happens, BSA should not to be confused at all with Girl Scouts, a completely separate and a viable organization on its own.

When asked about the difference Cutter said, “Scouting is more heavily focused on outdoor activity.” These activities include camping, hiking, kayaking, and spending time in the great outdoors. “Girls have the interest,” he added. He referred to his daughter who loves the outdoors and wanted the opportunity to participate in activities that her older brother did in Scouting.

His daughter and three other girls were in Cub Scouts this past year and went on a single night trip. They loved it…the camping, the sea kayaking, even setting up the hammocks. During a post trip recap, the girls all voiced their opinion that they wanted longer trips similar to the Boy Scout trips.

After Cutter became a Scoutmaster and participated in the BSA Training Programs, he really appreciated Scouting, and perhaps most importantly, what it can do to raise commendable young citizens. “Scouting emphasizes on leadership,” he said. He explained that every scout participates in organizing their adventures, and they gain great project management skills.

From deciding the activity (camping, kayaking, hiking, etc.), to securing permits, making reservations, planning the budget, to execution. “They plan everything,” Cutter said.

“It is very intentional development in leadership and tons of fun,” he commented.

Cutter also explained that in the workplace, business is concentrating on training against gender bias, but we should be starting this much earlier with our kids. The inclusion of girls in Scouting seems a great way to begin training our future leaders for the new gender bias free workplace.

Opening Scouting to girls will also open a path for them to become Eagle Scouts, which can help tremendously in future career goals for education and work. He’s happy to give his daughter the same opportunities that his son has been afforded with BSA.

Megan and Esther left, Stephanie (mom) and Chloe (daughter) middle and Todd (dad) and Sophia (daughter). (Courtesy photo) Interested in learning more?

There is an upcoming informational meeting on Tuesday, September 18th at 7:00 p.m. at the Timberlake Church in Duvall (15520 Main St NE).

What are the initial expectations?

For the Scouts: Meet weekly and participate in two activities a month.

For the Parents: BSA is a volunteer organization and all the Scouts do better when the parents are involved and engaged.

It sounds great to me, and I wish this were an option when my daughter was younger – she would have loved it. I also really appreciate volunteers like Denis Cutter and his wife, Megan who give back so much to the kids as volunteers for these programs.

Visit www.facebook.com/Duvalltroop745/.