Woodinville Visitor Center is Open for Locals and Visitors 20 Nov 2018 06:09

Written by Lisa Purdy

It’s holiday time. For many Woodinville families, that means hosting out-of-town guests and trying to find lots of activities for them to do. Whether trying to plan something for the kiddos or attempting to make reservations at a popular restaurant, planning for guests is challenging. It also adds to more stress during the holidays – a time when everyone feels overwhelmed.

The Woodinville Visitor Center wants everyone to know that there is so much to do right here in Woodinville. Whether your guests are nature lovers, foodies or history buffs, Woodinville offers so much to see and do. And the Visitor Center can help.

They also have uniquely Woodinville gifts; yet another way to ease holiday stress.

Experience the Woodinville Visitor Center for yourself at 14700 148th Ave NE in the heart of Woodinville’s Hollywood District, next to the Sammamish Valley Grange. They are open daily from 11:00 A.M. until 3:00 P.M.