No more rush hour

  • Written by Bob Kirkpatrick
Photo by Bob Kirkpatrick

Evening rush hour traffic is typically bumper-to-bumper on this stretch of 175th Street between 131st Ave and the Woodinville-Redmond Road. Not so around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 23 as many commuters are now working remotely due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

Monday evening, Gov. Jay Inslee issued a "stay home, stay healthy" order, which requires Washington residents to only go out for essential activities. The order will be in effect for two weeks. 

