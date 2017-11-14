CANYON CREEK CABINET COMPANY DONATES WOOD FOR “WOODEN TOYS FOR CHARITY” 14 Nov 2017 11:16

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

For the last two years, Canyon Creek Cabinet Company has donated assorted hardwood and plywood cut-offs to Emerald Heights Retirement Community’s “Wooden Toys for Charity” group located in Redmond, Washington.

The wood pieces donated by Canyon Creek have been turned into handcrafted wooden cars, airplanes, animals, doll houses and cribs, blocks and other pull toys by the community’s residents and will then be donated to local charities and shelters. The organizations that will receive the 800+ toy donations this year are: Mary’s Place, Ronald McDonald House, Seattle Children’s Hospital, Childhaven, and Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission.

There are about 12 residents in the group who meet every Monday in their community workshop that is open 24/7 to the residents. The only rules for making their toys are that they contain no lead-based paint and the pieces must be bigger than the opening of a toilet paper roll. The group has outgrown their current space and plan to add a second 800 sq. ft. shop.

According to John Earl, environmental manager at Canyon Creek: “It’s remarkable to see what the men and women that are part of “Wooden Toys For Charity” create every year. They are a talented group and we’ve been happy to donate wood to them over the past two years.”

Canyon Creek Cabinet Company, located in Monroe, Washington, is a leading manufacturer of affordable, custom frameless and framed style cabinetry for every room in the home. Canyon Creek operates from a 285,000 sq. ft. factory and showroom and markets its products to designers, builders and a select network of independent dealers throughout the United States.

