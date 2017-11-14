Bothell’s Iconic Welcome Sign 14 Nov 2017 11:26

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

As rampant growth puts a new face on Bothell, nostalgia is taking root and local volunteers are making sure that the best parts of Bothell aren’t forgotten.

For many years, Bothell’s sign welcoming visitors to Bothell “for a day or a lifetime” has been missing from the landscape. Once found at the SR-522 entrances to Bothell, a car accident and highway construction took the welcome signs out.

Above photo: Proposed new Welcome to Bothell sign (Courtesy Photos) Bothell merchant Richard Olson has spearheaded a drive to see that the sign is returned to its rightful place in Bothell, connecting its present to the past. Richard and wife, Susan, have taken responsibility to raise the funds, design and create the sign, and are now working to have the sign installed.

Their efforts along with some terrific community support have helped make this idea become a reality. For instance, Foggy Noggin’ Brewing created a beer and a shirt that commemorated the sign, with profits that continue to support the sign. Other local merchants and businesses donated to a festive summer fundraiser. Any additional funds will go towards the sign’s maintenance. Tax-deductible donations are still welcome and can be made at Banner Bank in Bothell.

Partnering with the City, the sign will be installed at Bothell Landing where SR-527 tees into SR-522 as soon as all the required paperwork is complete.