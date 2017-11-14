Young dairy showman makes fifth trip to World Dairy Expo 14 Nov 2017 10:41

Written by Valley View Staff

Rick Heslinga, 16, a junior at Cedarcrest High School, made his fifth trip to World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin, in September. Rick, with a Canadian friend, took a trailer full of Brown Swiss heifers to show at Expo. Rick‘s Brown Swiss “Duvall” had won the junior and open show at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup so expectations were high. He also showed his Brown Swiss “Kaylee.” Both heifers ended in the middle of the class. For Rick, it was a great week of learning new techniques and seeing old friends and making new ones.