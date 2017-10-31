Falcons beat Bothell; solidify position for post season 31 Oct 2017 09:56

Written by Derek Johnson

On this cold evening at Pop Keeney Stadium, Regan Schenck was all smiles.

“I’m proud of our team,” Schenck said. “I feel like we’ve come a long way from the start [of the season]. And I think we battled really hard tonight. We didn’t let them control the game, we controlled the game. I think the score represents that.”

Woodinville's Grace Zamzow (left) battles with Bothell's Emily Gibson (Photo by Derek Johnson) Schenck was referring to her team’s 2-1 win over the Bothell Cougars. The victory improved Woodinville’s record to 8-5-2. And It guaranteed the Lady Falcons third place in Kingco 4A for the regular season.

Two things stood out from this match. For starters, the Lady Falcons played with maximum aggression for all eighty minutes. There were no discernable ebbs and flows. Secondly, two freshmen were the ones to tally goals– Phoebe Hall and Grace Rimmer. A true rarity.

“Aggressiveness is something we’ve been [emphasizing] all year,” Woodinville coach Andrew Croft said. “When you win teams come out and want to beat you up. So for the last couple of games, teams have come out aggressively against us. You saw our girls take over the intensity level tonight. And it was awesome to see two freshmen score goals on Senior Night. That’s pretty fun. But it also shows how much the younger players are working to support everyone and the older players working to support the younger players.”

Another freshman who shone bright was Holland Pilukas. The goalie made several nice saves and was noticeably more composed than earlier in the season.

“Holland played well, did well coming off the line,” Croft said. “Looks like she fought off some nerves in the beginning, but I think everyone did. You could see her try to use her feet when the ball came to her… good to see her make those strides.”

Bothell's Rachel Madison (left) and Woodinville's Nikki Zaback in the tense moment before a penalty kick. (Photo by Derek Johnson) Croft was asked to sum up his first regular season as Woodinville coach.

“We fought through some tough adversity, but it was great to see the team stick together,” Croft said. “And we have a great coaching staff to balance out ideas and game planning. Our girls have shown a lot of fight. Battling through injury and sickness. Through player changing. It is great to see that. And we’ve had JV players come up and do good things too. The future is bright.

“And the girls fought through us pushing them to do things they might not feel comfortable doing,” he added. “But it’s all part of learning. It’s all part of the process of getting comfortable being uncomfortable. They’ve battled, stepped up and I think it’s the right time to make a State playoff push.”

Woodinville begins Kingco 4A playoffs this week. Check out the brackets by going to www.kingcoathletics.com