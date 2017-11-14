Three Falcons qualified for State 14 Nov 2017 11:14

Written by Derek Johnson

Three Woodinville athletes qualified for State after their performances at District two weekends ago. Senior diver Kylie Mosset was cooperatively spectacular, racking up a score of 440.80 – which broke her own school record. She finished in second place overall at Districts.

“She was really clutch and performed great,” Woodinville coach George Sayah said. “She’ll have a fourth place seed at State.”

As for the Woodinville swimmers, junior Lauren Drews finished in 6th place in the 50m Freestyle. She qualified for State as a 16th seed. As it happened, she finished her swim on Saturday November 4th but didn’t find out if she qualified until the following day at 4PM.

“She had a very good attitude about it,” Sayah said. “I was probably more on pins and needles than she was. But she was very excited to hear the news… She’s been there before, she knows the pool.”

Woodinville senior Laina Emerick, replete with ankle brace. (Photo by Derek Johnson) Senior Laina Emerick took 7th place in the 100 Backstroke, advancing to State as a 17th seed.

“She was also very excited,” Sayah said, “This will be her fourth year attending State and it will be a good way for her to close out her [prep] career.”

When asked if Emerick will continue to swim after high school, Sayah wasn’t sure.

“She is certainly good enough to swim at the collegiate level if she wanted to,” he said. “But she has been swimming for an awfully long time and is coming off a surgery. She might have had her fill. I’m not sure what she’s going to do.”

No Falcon relay teams qualified for State. But one of them came achingly close. The 400 Freestyle relay team clocked in at 3:57.42, which was just 2/100 of a second behind Decatur High School (3:57.40).

“That was a heartbreaker”, Sayah said

Sayah, who swam at Blanchet in his prep days, has great respect for State competition.

“I swam at would have been the equivalent as a 3A school,” he said. “It’s a little bit different as the pool was a little bit smaller. But the process was essentially the same. I went to State for four years in my high school experience. To see the best swimmers and divers in the state come together is a special thing and it’s what I want all of our swimmers and divers to see.”

Note: As of this writing, the Falcons will compete at State on November 10 & 11 at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way. The Woodinville Weekly will have a season wrap-up report in its November 20th issue.