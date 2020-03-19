WHS teams test math and science skills at regional competition 19 Mar 2020 04:50

Written by Madeline Coats

Woodinville High School students participated in the Department of Energy’s National Science Bowl in February. (Left to right) Tessa Han, Sophia Laird, Bharath Yelamani, Jake Seaman, William Heins, Aditya Yelaman, Alex Johnson, Ayush Kulkarni. Courtesy photo

Two teams of students from Woodinville High School competed in a fast-paced, question-and-answer challenge against 23 teams in a regional tournament at Columbia Basin College in Pasco Feb. 22.

The Department of Energy’s National Science Bowl tested students in subjects related to math, chemistry, biology, physics, energy, earth and space in a double-elimination tournament.

“Some of these questions are complicated mathematical calculations,” WHS Science Club volunteer John Fraser said. “And it's pretty amazing how fast some of these kids are. It makes my head spin to watch them.”

Fraser said the challenge featured two four-person teams competing head-to-head with scientific and mathematical questions over two eight-minute halves. Teams would push buzzers to indicate they wanted to answer a question but were only given five seconds to respond, he added.

Two types of questions were used: toss-up questions, worth four points, and bonus questions, worth 10 points. Fraser said answering a toss-up question correctly always guaranteed teams an opportunity to answer a bonus question.

Redmond’s Tesla STEM High School placed first at regionals and will be the only team from the tournament to advance to the national competition. About 64 other region winners from around the country will participate in the National Finals in Washington D.C.

Fraser said Woodinville’s first team, comprised of mostly seniors and juniors, ranked in the middle at the regional competition. The group included William Heins, Alex Johnson, Aditya Yelamani and Ayush Kulkarni.

The second team placed much lower in the rankings, although Fraser said the group contained freshman and sophomores with less experience in science tournaments. The team included Sophia Laird, Jake Seaman, Bharath Yelamani and Tessa Han.

Fraser, a PhD physicist, is retired from a long career in the field of medical ultrasound. He started volunteering as a mentor for the Science Club about 20 years ago when his kids were students at Woodinville High School.

“My kids have long since graduated, finished college and gotten married, but I’m still there,” Fraser said.

The Science Club at Woodinville has about 25 students, but not all of them wanted to compete. Some kids just wanted to attend club meetings and listen to speakers, he added.

He said all students interested in science competitions started practicing together at the beginning of the school year. The best four were picked to compete on the first team and the next best four were chosen for the second team, according to Fraser.

Prior to regionals, he said the Woodinville teams scrimmaged with those from Redmond High School for the mutual benefit of practicing together. Redmond placed first in the region last year and the year before, which provided for stiff competition during practice, he added.

A larger group of Woodinville students were supposed to compete in Science Olympiad last week, although the event was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.