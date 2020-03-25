Snohomish HVAC company helping elderly with grocery delivery 25 Mar 2020 05:13

Written by Bob Kirkpatrick

SNOHOMISH — Lifetime Heating and Air Conditioning is partnering with Nordic Home Solutions, The Shed Gal, PureDry Restoration and PureClean to help elderly community members and others with compromised immune systems in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The groups of local businesses are offering free grocery delivery for seniors who are in the high-risk group and shave been advised not to leave their homes.

“During this unprecedented time, we need to come together as a community to help each other through the tough times we are all facing,” said Dwight Miller, co-owner of Lifetime Heating and Air Conditioning “This is the opportunity for us to band together, reach out, and support one another.”

Miller said seniors provide a list of items and pay for them. Lifetime Heating then coordinates the rest. Groceries are dropped on the porch to avoid unnecessary exposure.

“We’re already in a position where we are driving around and taking care of customer’s needs. It’s always been a goal of Lifetime to take care of the people in our community,” Miller said. “This is another way for us to serve the vulnerable in our community and give back.”.

Miller said he anticipates an overwhelming number of seniors asking for help, so he has enlisted community volunteers to take over the deliveries, as well.

Seniors and those compromised immune systems in need of the delivery services are encouraged to reach out to Miller at 425-238-7228, or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .