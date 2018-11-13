Cedarcrest Cross Country Competes at State 13 Nov 2018 06:40

Written by Bruce McDowell

The Cedarcrest High School Cross Country squad competed at the WIAA State Championships on November 3, 2018. The meet was held at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco. The girls cross country squad finished fourth in the state.

The main thing that carried the team was our depth. Sonja Blycker was our first finisher in 30th place with a time of 20:27 and Katelyn Wells was our seventh finisher in 68th place with a time of 21:27 and all seven runners finished in the top 70. A time gap of only 60 seconds between all seven runners. That is really good depth.

The seven girls on the squad were Sonja Blycker (30th), Elsie Dombek (31st), Hannah Brabec (44th), Cecelia Kiesow (49th), Lauren Krause (59th), Aryia Farnworth (63rd) and Katelyn Wells (68th). The two alternates were Grace Oberndorfer and Ginger Van Valkenburg. Only Cecelia and Lauren graduate, so perhaps we’ll be back next year and go for another trophy. The team started the season not sure if they would qualify for state as four of our top five girls graduated last year.

Two boys were running as individuals. Brennan LeBlanc finished 22nd while Ryan LaTurner finished 89th.