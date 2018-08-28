Empty Nesters and Retirees – Should you consider Lifestyle Rightsizing? 28 Aug 2018 03:16

Written by The Blue Team: Ashley Farrington & Michelle Blue | Windermere Woodinville

Congratulations, you have made it to a key life milestone! Unfortunately, you no longer need the spaces that your home is designed to support, so how do you find your next home? Instead of just thinking you need to “downsize” consider the lifestyle you want now and then find a home that will help you achieve that lifestyle. You may end up with a smaller or larger home, in the same neighborhood or in a different place all together or maybe you just remodel the home you have. We call this Lifestyle Rightsizing.

Courtesy photo1. Pursuits at Home: What activity do you want to take up or spend more time on at that might need a specialized space - such as restoring old cars, painting, wood working, organic gardening, cooking/entertaining, hosting football parties, practicing your putting, etc.

2. Activities outside of the Home: What do you want to do away from home – that should be facilitated by your home? Maybe you want to travel the country in your RV (RV Parking), ride your bike daily (close proximity to trails, roads with bike lanes, and/or storage for bike equipment), domestic or international traveling (secure home & neighborhood, proximity to the airport), be able to walk to restaurants & businesses (home in the city), or you want have your own chickens & goats (the right property & no HOA).

3. Flexible Spaces: Maybe you are tired of cleaning & maintaining your large home – and you would rather have a higher quality & cozy home, but one that designed to handle visits from extended family several times during the year. Consider the design principles of the Not So Big® Home by architect Sarah Susanka (www.SarahSusanka.com) where you have rooms that have multiple purposes depending on your need at the time. Efficient and multi-use spaces can really be a win-win – let us know if you need ideas.

4. Simplify Your Life: This is also a good time to think about how to simplify your life, so you can spend your time and money doing what you really want to do. This can be anything from buying a home or condo without a yard, buying a tiny home that forces you to be efficient, or just changing how you use your current space by getting advice from a space planner & organizer to help you get rid of all of the clutter you have collected over the years so you can live a more efficient life and have more time for doing what really matters.

