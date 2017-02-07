Applause - February 6, 2017 07 Feb 2017 12:17

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Dean’s List

Polytechnic Institute.

Xandria Korn, Woodinville

Basak Soylu, Bothell

PACIFIC LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY

Taylor L. Bingea

Azusa Pacific University

Franklin Graves, Woodinville

Emily Lima, Bothell

Kelly Luxem, Bothell

Taylor Meckley, Woodinville

Harriella See, Bothell

Duncan Shaffer, Woodinville

University of New Hampshire

Ali McAllister-Day, Bothell

DEAN’S LIST & GOLD STARS

The Citadel South Carolina Corps of Cadets

Marcus Harbol of Bothell

PRESIDENT’S LIST

GONZAGA

Rachel Rolling

Graduates

Texas A&M University

Madeline N. Aghamalian, of Woodinville, with a bachelor of science degree in animal science

Michael A. James, of Woodinville, with a bachelor of science degree in aerospace engineering

HOCKEY

“Leota Jr High 8th grader, Salvatore Collora, and his SnoKing Bantam A1 team (head coach, Ron Ortloff & asst. coach, Jim Klenk) became the first Seattle U14 Tier 1 hockey team to win the Canadian PCAHA Bantam Flight 2 Hockey Division Banner. Although no American team is allowed to compete in the playoff run, SnoKing Bantam A1 will focus on winning the upcoming Wash. state championship in March and represents Wash. to attend the National championship in Fort Lauderdale, FL in April. The team has been traveling weekly to Vancouver, BC between September to March to compete in the PCAHA League in the Lower Mainland Vancouver BC area. This is quite an accomplishment for Seattle youth hockey.”

NCAA Letter of Intent Signing Celebration

Emily Falla - Soccer – University of Redlands; Gabby Whalen - Basketball – Smith College; Bryce Coyne - Baseball – Occidental College; Lauren Knapik - Soccer – Cal Poly Pomona; Skylar Hein - Softball – St. Lawrence University; Rachael Davis - Equestrian – Baylor University; Mack Minnehan - Football – Colorado School of Mines

“NCAA Letter of Intent Signing Celebration” held February 1, at WHS where seven WHS student-athletes were honored alongside their families, coaches and peers.

January Student of the Month

Photo courtesy of Photography by Carol Hook.

The Woodinville Chamber was pleased to honor our January Student of the Month, sponsored by the Northshore Schools Foundation. This month’s featured student was Aidan Gertz, a senior at Woodinville High School. Pictured here: Glenda Gertz (Aidan’s Mother), Teri Foose (Northshore Schools Foundation), Josh Butchart (Woodinville High School), Aidan Gertz (January Student of the Month), Dave Witt (Woodinville Chamber), Carmin Dalziel (Northshore Schools Foundation).

5th Grade Woodinville team Wins Glacier Peak Basketball tournament

Woodinville Falcons Select 5th Grade Basketball Team wins Glacier Peak MLK Tournament (5th Grade Champions)