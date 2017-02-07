Applause - February 6, 2017
- Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff
Dean’s List
Polytechnic Institute.
Xandria Korn, Woodinville
Basak Soylu, Bothell
PACIFIC LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY
Taylor L. Bingea
Azusa Pacific University
Franklin Graves, Woodinville
Emily Lima, Bothell
Kelly Luxem, Bothell
Taylor Meckley, Woodinville
Harriella See, Bothell
Duncan Shaffer, Woodinville
University of New Hampshire
Ali McAllister-Day, Bothell
DEAN’S LIST & GOLD STARS
The Citadel South Carolina Corps of Cadets
Marcus Harbol of Bothell
PRESIDENT’S LIST
GONZAGA
Rachel Rolling
Graduates
Texas A&M University
Madeline N. Aghamalian, of Woodinville, with a bachelor of science degree in animal science
Michael A. James, of Woodinville, with a bachelor of science degree in aerospace engineering
HOCKEY
“Leota Jr High 8th grader, Salvatore Collora, and his SnoKing Bantam A1 team (head coach, Ron Ortloff & asst. coach, Jim Klenk) became the first Seattle U14 Tier 1 hockey team to win the Canadian PCAHA Bantam Flight 2 Hockey Division Banner. Although no American team is allowed to compete in the playoff run, SnoKing Bantam A1 will focus on winning the upcoming Wash. state championship in March and represents Wash. to attend the National championship in Fort Lauderdale, FL in April. The team has been traveling weekly to Vancouver, BC between September to March to compete in the PCAHA League in the Lower Mainland Vancouver BC area. This is quite an accomplishment for Seattle youth hockey.”
NCAA Letter of Intent Signing Celebration
“NCAA Letter of Intent Signing Celebration” held February 1, at WHS where seven WHS student-athletes were honored alongside their families, coaches and peers.
January Student of the Month
The Woodinville Chamber was pleased to honor our January Student of the Month, sponsored by the Northshore Schools Foundation. This month’s featured student was Aidan Gertz, a senior at Woodinville High School. Pictured here: Glenda Gertz (Aidan’s Mother), Teri Foose (Northshore Schools Foundation), Josh Butchart (Woodinville High School), Aidan Gertz (January Student of the Month), Dave Witt (Woodinville Chamber), Carmin Dalziel (Northshore Schools Foundation).
5th Grade Woodinville team Wins Glacier Peak Basketball tournament
Woodinville Falcons Select 5th Grade Basketball Team wins Glacier Peak MLK Tournament (5th Grade Champions)