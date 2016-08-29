Celebrate Woodinville 2016: Photos, Parade and Basset Bash Results 29 Aug 2016 03:04

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

All photos courtesy of Photography by Carol Hook

Celebrate Woodinville Festival • August 20, 2016

Congratulations to the following parade category winners:

Best Overall: Woodinville Rotary/Town of Grace

Best Float: McLendon Hardware

Best Business: Target

Best Individual: Rebecca Clark

Best Music: Jam Academy

Most Original: New Life Christian Fellowship

Best Animal Entry: Centerline Riding Academy/Charlottewood Equestrian Center

Best Children’s Group: Northshore Gymnastics

Best Drill/Dance Team: Woodinville Dance Academy

Best Vehicle: Soil Science Products

The Basset Bash apologizes for the Basset Brigade not marching in the parade. They felt it was too hot for the dogs, especially because of the temperature of the asphalt.

Sponsors: Denny’s Pet World and Fairwinds Brittany Park

Special Support: City of Woodinville, Woodinville Chamber of Commerce and Basset Rescue of Puget Sound

Donations: Sushi Connection, Woodinville; Teddy’s Bigger Burgers, Woodinville/Bothell; MOD Pizza, Woodinville; Alexa Paul, Basset Rescue of Puget Sound

Congratulations to the 2016 Basset Bash winners:

Best Waddle male: “Moose,” (Tricia Turton), Seattle

Best Waddle female: “Rosey,” (Kyra Olson), Federal Way

Oldest: “Lowla” 16 years old (Patti Jean Hooper), Kenmore

Howl: “Flash,” (Alex Ashley), Poulsbo

Longest Ears male: 11 inches, (N/A)

Longest Ears female: 11-1/8 inches, “Frida,” (Tricia Turton), Seattle

Best Trick, First: “Gracie,” (Jan Parker), Duvall

Best Trick, Second: “Dixie Bell,” (Andrea Stocco), Seattle

Best Trick, Third: “Arlow Pancake,” (Amy Franz), Algona

Longest Distance Traveled: 8 bassets from (Jenny Neuburger), Pullman

Foolish Master: Lady with crazy basset hat (with ears)

Funniest Name: “Herbalicious,” (Jeannett Voiland), Woodinville

Weenie Race: Puppy: “Royal,” (Kary and Erik Walm), Seattle

Weenie Race: Adult: “Thumper,” (Kareem Shuman), Seattle

Weenie Race: Senior: “Lowla,” (Patti Jean Hooper), Kenmore

King: “Arlow,” (Amy Franz), Algona

Queen: “Rosie,” (Michelle Cornelius), Monroe