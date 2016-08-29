Celebrate Woodinville 2016: Photos, Parade and Basset Bash Results
-
- Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff
All photos courtesy of Photography by Carol Hook
Celebrate Woodinville Festival • August 20, 2016
Congratulations to the following parade category winners:
Best Overall: Woodinville Rotary/Town of Grace
Best Float: McLendon Hardware
Best Business: Target
Best Individual: Rebecca Clark
Best Music: Jam Academy
Most Original: New Life Christian Fellowship
Best Animal Entry: Centerline Riding Academy/Charlottewood Equestrian Center
Best Children’s Group: Northshore Gymnastics
Best Drill/Dance Team: Woodinville Dance Academy
Best Vehicle: Soil Science Products
The Basset Bash apologizes for the Basset Brigade not marching in the parade. They felt it was too hot for the dogs, especially because of the temperature of the asphalt.
Sponsors: Denny’s Pet World and Fairwinds Brittany Park
Special Support: City of Woodinville, Woodinville Chamber of Commerce and Basset Rescue of Puget Sound
Donations: Sushi Connection, Woodinville; Teddy’s Bigger Burgers, Woodinville/Bothell; MOD Pizza, Woodinville; Alexa Paul, Basset Rescue of Puget Sound
Congratulations to the 2016 Basset Bash winners:
Best Waddle male: “Moose,” (Tricia Turton), Seattle
Best Waddle female: “Rosey,” (Kyra Olson), Federal Way
Oldest: “Lowla” 16 years old (Patti Jean Hooper), Kenmore
Howl: “Flash,” (Alex Ashley), Poulsbo
Longest Ears male: 11 inches, (N/A)
Longest Ears female: 11-1/8 inches, “Frida,” (Tricia Turton), Seattle
Best Trick, First: “Gracie,” (Jan Parker), Duvall
Best Trick, Second: “Dixie Bell,” (Andrea Stocco), Seattle
Best Trick, Third: “Arlow Pancake,” (Amy Franz), Algona
Longest Distance Traveled: 8 bassets from (Jenny Neuburger), Pullman
Foolish Master: Lady with crazy basset hat (with ears)
Funniest Name: “Herbalicious,” (Jeannett Voiland), Woodinville
Weenie Race: Puppy: “Royal,” (Kary and Erik Walm), Seattle
Weenie Race: Adult: “Thumper,” (Kareem Shuman), Seattle
Weenie Race: Senior: “Lowla,” (Patti Jean Hooper), Kenmore
King: “Arlow,” (Amy Franz), Algona
Queen: “Rosie,” (Michelle Cornelius), Monroe