Celebrate Woodinville 2017 17 Apr 2017 04:46

Written by Laurie Cook, Wordsmith Diva

2017 Summer Events

July 19 – August 19, 2017

Mark your calendars and get ready – the Celebrate Woodinville 2017 summer events are right around the corner! These are free, community events where families, friends and neighbors can gather to enjoy a variety of high-energy bands playing fun music for all ages. The four Wednesday evening concerts in the park and Woodinville Festival will all feature wines poured by premiere Woodinville Wine Country wineries, with local craft beers and ciders on tap. Attendees are invited to bring a picnic or purchase savory and sweet foods from local restaurants and food trucks.

(Photography by Carol Hook)The Woodinville Festival & Fair on Saturday, August 19th will begin with the annual community pancake breakfast and 39th Woodinville parade, and will showcase arts and crafts, local exhibitors, children’s activities sponsored by the YMCA, the Woodinville Farmers Market, and the popular Bassett Bash.

The line-up of wineries, breweries, cideries, restaurants and shuttle options will be announced over the next few months. Follow us on Facebook and visit our website at www.celebratewoodinville.com to find out when your favorites will be on hand.

WEDNESDAY EVENING SUMMER CONCERTS

July 19, July 26, August 2, August 9, 2017

Wilmot Gateway Park

5:30 to 8 PM | Wine, Beer & Cider Garden | Local Restaurants & Food Trucks

6:30 to 8 PM | Free Music in the Park

A variety of high-energy bands will be showcased this summer at the Wednesday evening concerts and Woodinville Festival & Fair. Additional musicians for the festival will be announced soon, so stay tuned!

Wednesday, July 19 | Cloverdayle: Originally from the Pacific Northwest, this Nashville-based husband and wife songwriting team is best known for its energy-fueled and compelling live show.

Wednesday, July 26 | Scotty and the Deckhands: Get ready to let loose and dance the night away with this down-home, foot tappin’, boogie dancin’ blend of classic and modern rock.

Wednesday, August 2 | Cherry Cherry: This Neil Diamond tribute band performs a full line-up of classic, timeless songs that will evoke memories and entertain audiences young and old alike with all the “hits, horns, and hoopla.”

Wednesday, August 9 | Emily McIntosh: Woodinville’s favorite, this indisputably gifted vocalist will entertain you with soul, dance, contemporary, pop, hip/hop, smooth jazz and sultry R&B.

WOODINVILLE FESTIVAL & FAIR

Saturday, August 19, 2017

8 to 10:30 AM | Community Pancake Breakfast | Fire Station 31

11 AM to 12 PM | 39th annual Parade | 175th St. Downtown Woodinville

12 to 5 PM | Wilmot Gateway Park

Free Music | Wine, Beer & Cider Garden | Local Restaurants & Food Trucks

Arts and Crafts | Exhibitors | Farmers Market | Children’s Activities

1 to 4 PM | Basset Bash | Woodin Creek Park

3 to 4:45 PM | Robbie Christmas: This Seattle-based singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist is best known for his pure, soulful voice, timeless lyrics, and skilled musicianship.

Calling All Sponsors & Participants

Want to be part of these great events? Celebrate Woodinville sponsorships are available now! For more information about sponsorships, exhibitor opportunities, community parade entries, and other ways to participate, contact the Woodinville Chamber at 425-481-8300. Sponsorship and registration forms are available at www.celebratewoodinville.com.