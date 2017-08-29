Celebrate Woodinville 2017 29 Aug 2017 06:42

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Winners of the 39th Annual Celebrate Woodinville Community Parade. With special thanks to our Judges: Nicole Monahan of Monahan Studio, representing the Woodinville Arts Alliance; Tom Quigley of Olympic Nursery, Grange Master, representing the Sammamish Valley Grange; Chief Greg Ahearn, Fire Chief of Woodinville Fire & Rescue, Station 31. Photos courtesy of Photography by Carol Hook.

Best Overall Entry: The Rotary Club of Woodinville

Best Float: McLendon Hardware Woodinville

Most Foolish: Basset Brigade

Best Business: Windermere Woodinville Real Estate

Best Individual: Susan Woodin

Best Music: Woodinville Wranglers

Best Animal Entry: Hollywood Saddle Club

Best Children’s Group: Northshore Gymnastics Center

Best Drill/Dance Team: Woodinville Junior Cheer

Best Vehicle: CrossFit Chateau