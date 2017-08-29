Menu

Celebrate Woodinville 2017

  • Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Winners of the 39th Annual Celebrate Woodinville Community Parade. With special thanks to our Judges: Nicole Monahan of Monahan Studio, representing the Woodinville Arts Alliance; Tom Quigley of Olympic Nursery, Grange Master, representing the Sammamish Valley Grange; Chief Greg Ahearn, Fire Chief of Woodinville Fire & Rescue, Station 31. Photos courtesy of Photography by Carol Hook.

Best Overall Entry: The Rotary Club of Woodinville
Best Float: McLendon Hardware Woodinville
Most Foolish: Basset Brigade
Best Business: Windermere Woodinville Real Estate
Best Individual: Susan Woodin
Best Music: Woodinville Wranglers
Best Animal Entry: Hollywood Saddle Club
Best Children’s Group: Northshore Gymnastics Center
Best Drill/Dance Team: Woodinville Junior Cheer
Best Vehicle: CrossFit Chateau

