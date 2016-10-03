Woodinville Rep’s happily murderous ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ opens Oct. 7 03 Oct 2016 10:27

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

Joseph Kesselring’s “Arsenic and Old Lace” hit New York at just the right time in August 1941: Hitler had just taken over most of Europe. The Pearl Harbor attack was just four months away.

And a worried New York wanted some fun. “Arsenic and Old Lace” delivered and has become a classic. The original production did 1,444 performances on Broadway, was turned into a popular movie and has delighted audiences around the world ever since.

The Woodinville Repertory Theatre wants to delight local theater-goers, too, with its new production of the show. It runs for three weekends starting Oct. 7, with Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

For more information or to buy tickets, go to woodinvillerep.org.

The show, directed by Jane Ryan, stars Melanie Workhoven and Susan Connors. The duo have appeared in many Woodinville Rep shows. Melanie’s most recent performance was in this spring’s “Plaza Suite.” Susan appeared in the Rep’s acclaimed production of “Steel Magnolias.”

Mortimer Brewster is living a happy life: He has a steady job as a theater critic at a prominent New York newspaper, he’s just become engaged, and the play opens as he’s about to tell his sweet spinster aunts, Abby and Martha, that he’s engaged.

Mortimer always knew that his family had a bit of a mad gene: His brother believes he’s Teddy Roosevelt, and his great-grandfather used to scalp Indians for pleasure.

But Mortimer’s world is turned upside down when he realizes that his dear aunts have been poisoning lonely old men for years!

When Mortimer’s maniacal brother, Jonathan (who strangely now resembles Boris Karloff) returns on the night that the aunts were planning to bury the newest victim, Mortimer must rally to help his aunts and protect his fiancée — all while trying to keep his own sanity as well.

An uproarious farce, the show is built around two sweet old ladies and a secret recipe that makes their homemade elderberry wine irresistible.