Three Woodinville companies recognized for commitment to waste prevention 22 Aug 2016 09:44

Written by Kirsten Abel, Features Writer

In the past year, Redhook Brewery has saved over five tons of plastic, over 24 tons of cardboard and nearly 60 tons of glass.

The brewery is one of three Woodinville companies to be named to King County’s tenth annual list of Best Workplaces for Waste Prevention and Recycling.

“We’ve gotten better and better every year, improving as we go along,” said Sherri Sutton, production analyst for Craft Brew Alliance, the parent company of Redhook Brewery, and the organizer behind the brewery’s recycling and waste management program.

“From last year to this year, we’ve increased our recycling rate by 12 percent,” said Sutton.

Redhook now diverts 98.5 percent of its waste away from landfills, cutting its garbage bill by almost half.

Redhook’s Recycling Guide makes recycling different materials as simple and as easy as possible. (Photo courtesy of Craft Brew Alliance)

Aside from its recycling program, Redhook works to save electricity and water by implementing LED lights, timers and sensors, low-flow water nozzles and a dry conveyor belt that doesn’t use any water to transport beer bottles.

The brewery also generates about 62 tons of compost each year and 4,080 tons of spent grain and yeast that is reprocessed into cattle feed.

If not reprocessed into food for livestock, the grain and yeast would be sent into the sewer system, which Sutton said is “expensive and not a good practice.”

Less solid waste in the sewer means less to treat. “That was our biggest polluter,” said Sutton.

The King County list recognizes what, at Redhook Brewery, is now an everyday part of the workplace culture. “Our employees are just into it now. Everybody is looking out for recycling opportunities,” Sutton said. “We’ve tried to make it as easy as possible for people.”

Additionally, Redhook recently formalized its suggestion board system so that employees can offer new ideas about recycling.

“When people have suggestions of what to recycle, we’ve responded,” she said. “We actually do it.”

This year, Chateau Ste. Michelle was also selected to King County’s list of Best Workplaces for Waste Prevention and Recycling.

One of the biggest changes the winery made in the past year was to synchronize its recycling pickups with a neighboring business. This ensures that the recycling truck leaves the area with a full load and doesn’t have to make multiple trips.

“As a founding winery of the Washington wine industry, we understand that the environmental impacts of our business extend beyond our winery,” said Jessica Myer, the environmental specialist at Ste. Michelle Wine Estates. “We are proud to share the award with other businesses in Woodinville and hope others in our community will be encouraged to apply.”

Although this is Chateau Ste. Michelle’s first year on the King County list, the winery has been implementing waste prevention measures for years.

“The most challenging step is changing the culture of the operation,” said Myer. “Once the culture change is in place, and the employees have bought into the program, additional changes become smoother each year.”

Chateau Ste. Michelle recycles its glass, paper, plastic and cardboard and also reduces its waste from things like food and paper towels.

The winery will continue to research recycling vendors in order to recycle even more of their waste products in the future.

The third Woodinville business to be chosen for the King County list is Division 9 Flooring, which made the list for the second year in a row. Division 9 Flooring has diverted over 900,000 tons of carpet and carpet pad from landfills since 2008.

According to the King County website, every one of the 112 businesses selected “has shown exceptional commitment to recycling and reducing the amount of waste their company sends to the landfill.”