17th annual Backpacks for Kids produces over 1,500 backpacks for students in need 22 Aug 2016 09:47

Written by Kirsten Abel, Features Writer

The scene at the Secondary Academy of Success gym in Bothell on August 15 was suggestive of the holiday season.

The 17th annual Backpacks for Kids campaign was just wrapping up. Volunteers had filled 1,522 backpacks with school supplies to be delivered to the 33 schools and educational programs in the Northshore area. That’s 300 more backpacks than last year.

Volunteers helped fill 1,522 backpacks with school supplies during the Backpacks for Kids campaign. (Photo by Joyce Sandness)

The backpacks were then bagged and organized by school to await transport. A few student helpers manned a platform hand truck and loaded volunteers’ cars with bags.

Carmin Dalziel, the executive director of the Northshore Schools Foundation, addressed the volunteers present, saying, “Thank you so much. This is such a big deal.”

Each backpack contains a variety of supplies catered to the needs of different grade levels. The items include 3-ring binders, notebooks, pens, colored pencils, markers, glue sticks and pencils.

Backpacks for Kids received both monetary donations and donations of backpacks and school supplies from businesses and residents throughout the community.

The campaign raised over $6,000 in the past month and over $10,000 since last October.

“We’ve had several companies step up and make significant gifts,” said Dalziel.

Many local teachers also support the program on a yearly basis. “I can’t tell you how generous the Northshore staff are,” she said.

Northshore Schools Foundation and the Northshore School District joined forces with Real Living Northwest Realtors to collect school supplies at over 60 local sites.

“They are a major partner in this whole process,” Dalziel said of Real Living Northwest. “They do a ton of work.”

The donated products made up about a quarter of the final amount. The rest of the backpacks and supplies were purchased using donated funds.

“I cleaned out all of the broad and fine-tipped markers on the Eastside,” said Susan Jackson, a retired Northshore teacher and a member of the Northshore Schools Foundation. Jackson did the school supplies shopping for the campaign.

Backpacks for Kids aims to reach as many students in need as possible. That may mean students who qualify for free or reduced-priced meals or it may mean students who have a sick parent or whose family recently experienced a financial setback.

The nurses at each Northshore school estimated the number of students who might be in need of a backpack and supplies. The campaign then allocated that number, plus a few extra, to each school.

“At Northshore we have nurses at every building who know the trends of the families,” Jackson said.

The system provides as much privacy as possible for students who may need help.

Students or their family members can pick up backpacks at the school nurse’s office. “We want people to know these are available,” said Dalziel.

What happens if all the backpacks are taken and more are needed?

“We’ll figure it out,” Dalziel said. “We’ll do the best we can to continue to create them as long as there is a need.”

For any student starting out a new school year, new school supplies are part of what makes the first day so exciting. Backpacks for Kids helps make sure every student can share in that excitement.

“It’s a new year. It’s a new start,” said Jackson.