The closing of County Market: Employee reflects on the end of an era 05 Sep 2016 02:48

Written by Derek Johnson

It’s a sober sight to see. The empty shelves, the sense of finality. Employees with forced smiles explaining the situation to confused customers.

Last week, the County Market in Woodinville sold off its remaining merchandise and shut down the store.

“It’s been sad and devastating,” Dianne Crane-Sweeney said. “Not just for us employees, but also our customers. They have tears in their eyes and heartfelt sympathy. Because this was the first large grocery store in Woodinville.”

With empty rows of shelves behind her, Dianne Crane-Sweeney feels devastated by what she calls "a type of slow death." (Photo by Derek Johnson)

The closing has prompted Crane-Sweeney to retire after 55 years in the grocery industry. She has spent the past twenty years as a checker at this Woodinville location. Last week, before the store closed its doors for good, she paused to reflect.

“I’ve had a wonderful, wonderful ride,” she said. “I can’t say enough about my time in the grocery business. I’m in a different situation because I don’t have to go out and find another job. But my heart aches for my co-workers who have not found new jobs yet.”

When Crane-Sweeney came to this store twenty years ago, there were about 130 employees, twice the number there are now. “That’s how busy this store was,” she said. “We had college kids here, courtesy help for every check stand. Our store director was on the floor greeting the people. It was a happy place, really busy. Neighbors would meet neighbors here. It still happens, but much less so.”

In these days of ordering online, and the emergence of Target, Fred Meyer and Wal-Mart, shopping trends have changed. Even still, Albertsons employees prided themselves on customer service, Crane-Sweeney said.

“That’s what makes this store unique,” she said. “That we are interested in our customers and are interested in taking care of their needs. It has been that way in every department in the store.”

She went on to cite Eric in the produce department, who always made sure the lettuce was perfect, the celery trimmed, and the apples properly aligned.

And over in the deli, where sandwiches were ready for when workers came in to grab their lunches. With Denise in the meat market and Al at the butcher block, the public felt they were in good hands. Meanwhile, folks in the bakery made sure the customized birthday cakes were just right. And Kay, the wine steward, kept a selection of home-grown Woodinville wines on hand for enthusiastic customers.

“Every department in this store has a special place in their heart with the community,” Crane-Sweeney said.

Employees felt blind-sided by last month’s announcement that the store was closing. Each day they’ve spent dealing with the shock of it all.

“We are devastated by it,” Crane-Sweeney said. “We’ve all been Albertsons employees for years. We have two employees who have been here since it started in 1981. And it’s like a slow death, seeing our customers come in and realize what is happening. They feel betrayed.”

Crane-Sweeney has spent recent days reminiscing with customers. Some memories cause her to choke back tears.

“The biggest thing I’m going to miss is my community family,” she said. “There are certain people that come in at certain times of the day, and I look forward to that.

“A lady came in and said that back in 1981 they were so thrilled to get a real grocery store here,” she said. “Another woman said this store was where she got her little girl a birthday cake, and now her daughter is 32 years old and bringing her own children to the store.

“Manu Tuiasosopo came in the other day and said how sad he was to see this happening. And one lady has two little boys, and they say ‘Miss Dianne! Miss Dianne! How are you today?’ When I was out for a month last year with pneumonia, they sent me a gift basket with little treats inside. And when I came back to work, they brought me flowers.”

Employees Dianne Crane-Sweeney, Jackie Turner and Christina Cadena pose near a display during their final week of employment at the store. (Photo by Derek Johnson)

Given that a grocery store is a hub of life, moments of tragedy have also existed. There have been longtime customers who haven’t been seen in awhile, until someone comes in and tells Crane-Sweeney that they died of cancer, or were killed in a car accident. Said one customer: “My father always came in here looking for you, Diane.”

“Those are the memories and sadness that come to mind,” Crane-Sweeney said as she fought back tears. “But there is also joy. Because you know those people still have a place in their hearts for you.”