Nature’s logging machines in Woodinville 04 Sep 2016 03:18

Written by Dianna Westall, Special to the Weekly

Clyde and Java logging with Wes Gustafson

Photos by Dianna Westall

The vision of a team of enormous draft horses pulling a log down a field may hearken back to days gone by, but it may be more modern than you think. A sizable movement is underway toward more environmentally sound forest management practices called “modern horse logging” or “restorative forestry.”"

Wes Gustafson, owner of Wood ’n Horse Company in Snohomish, is using a team of European Belgian and Shire Thoroughbred cross horses to pull logs up to 30 inches in diameter. Horse logging usually involves harnessing a draft horse that then drags or “skids” logs along the ground to remove them from the forest. “The most important thing is the harness fitting,” says Wes, who’s owned draft horses since 1991.Wes says, ”The horses’ whole temperament changes and they are ready to work once the harness goes on.”

Horses can maneuver through the trees, and skid logs up or down steep slopes with great ease. Draft horses have the perfect temperament for such work, docile and strong as can be.

Wes’s smooth voice commands included, Gee! Haw! He yells from behind the horse as they work – “gee” to tell the horse to go to the right, “haw” to the left. They listen. “Good job,” Wes calmly reassuring the team Clyde and Java.

Because no heavy machines are involved, horse logging is low impact. Clyde weighs about 2,100 pounds, whereas a rubber tired skidder can weigh up to 10,000 pounds.

Small acreage landowners often benefit most from horse logging. Horses allow you to care for a smaller tract of land in a more intimate, selective way, increasing the land’s overall health and beauty, and avoiding the damage caused by industrial tree harvesting.

A growing number of small scale farmers are concerned about sustainability and the use of fossil fuels. Logging with horses is a healthier alternative for the environment. For example, not only does this practice keep more emissions out of the atmosphere, horse hooves don’t compact the soil as much as machinery. Selective culling weak trees mimics how nature also clears the forest with storms, wind and other natural occurrences. In addition horses reduces damage to the land and remaining trees.

Horse logging, not as an echo of an earlier time, but as an important step toward the future. You may think it is an old, anachronistic thing but it is going to be essential for us to do things like this to realize true sustainability.