Bothell angler breaks nearly 40-year-old record for largemouth bass 12 Sep 2016 10:40

Written by Kirsten Abel, Features Writer

Bill Evans, a Bothell resident and Ohio native, landed the biggest largemouth bass ever recorded in Washington’s history. His 12.53-pound catch beat the previous record, set in 1977, by almost a pound.

Although Evans has been fishing for over 35 years, he said he is still getting used to angling in the Puget Sound area.

“I was basically just trying to learn how to fish out here,” he said. As it turns out, it didn’t take long for him to master the art of local bass fishing.

On August 8, Evans took his small boat out to Lake Bosworth for the first time.

“I’d fished three-quarters around the lake before I caught her,” he said, referring to the enormous bass he hooked about three hours into his trip.

When he finally pulled the fish out of the water, Evans knew it was big. He just wasn’t sure quite how unusually big it was.

Bill Evans and the 12.53-pound bass he caught on Lake Bosworth last month. (Photo courtesy of Bill Evans)

“After I got the fish in the boat and got over the shock, I called my wife,” he said. Evans’ wife, Vickie, checked the state’s current record for bass and discovered that Evans did have a chance of beating it.

“She did all the work. All I did was catch the fish,” Evans said.

When asked if he thought his record would be broken any time soon, he said, “It depends on how many people get out and go looking for the big fish. They’re there.”

Washington’s Department of Fish and Wildlife estimated the age of the fish to be at least eleven or twelve years old.

“She was a very old fish, I doubt she could have still spawned at her age,” Evans said.

If he decides to mount a replica of the fish instead of the real thing, Evans said he might donate the fish to the state so they can do more conclusive testing.

According to Evans, fishing around Ohio and fishing around the Puget Sound area differ mostly due to the clarity and depth of the water.

“It’s just a different type of fishing here,” Evans said. “Some of the techniques I used in Ohio work out here and some of them don’t.”

The bait he used to catch his record-breaking bass was a Strike King Shim-E-Stick.

Even though Lake Bosworth was the site of his monumental catch, Evans said he has only returned to the lake once with a reporter.

Instead, he has moved on to try his hand in other spots. Already Evans has fished at least 14 or 15 of the small lakes that dot the landscape around the Puget Sound.

“I’ve been trying to go to each one of them,” he said.

Evans has never broken any records before, but has won fishing tournaments in the past. He and his wife also travel to Florida during the winters to fish.

Learning how to fish is a combination of reading or talking to other anglers and getting as much hands-on experience as possible, according to Evans.

“You have to have some idea what you’re doing and where you’re going to be fishing,” he said.

“Then you actually have to be able to master the equipment and put the bait where you want it.”

While Evans now includes his wife, daughter and grandchildren in many of his fishing outings, angling hasn’t always been in his family.

“It’s not a family trait. It’s just something I picked up and I’ve done all my life,” he said.

During his early years, Evans spent time hanging in local tackle shops and fishing in a creek behind his little league baseball field.

“I spent more time trying to go fishing than I did practicing baseball,” he said.