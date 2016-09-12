Nine new inductees added to the Wall of Honor 12 Sep 2016 11:03

Written by Kirsten Abel, Features Writer

This year’s inductees to the Northshore School District Wall of Honor include a neuroscience professor, a renowned sculptor, a 32-year biology teacher and an anthropologist.

The Wall of Honor was founded in 2010 due to the efforts of Bothell High School graduates Al Strand and George Selg.

This year’s inductees gathered at Pop Keeney Stadium on August 18 for the Wall of Honor ceremony. (Photo by Karen Orsinger)

“There were a number of people who had an influence on each of us,” Strand said. “It could have been a teacher, it could have been a coach, it could have been a band director.”

However, it became clear that most, if not all, of these influential people were not being recognized within the community.

And not only were they not being recognized, Strand was concerned that they weren’t even aware of the impact they were having on others.

“We wanted to say something to them,” he said.

The Wall of Honor aims to do just that. It acknowledges Northshore alumni and former staff members and volunteers for their significant and wide-ranging impacts on the community.

On August 18 at Pop Keeney Stadium, the nine newest members were inducted into the Wall of Honor.

All but one of the inductees were present at the event, despite many of them living in different areas of the country.

“We have people come from far and wide to attend the induction ceremony,” said Karen Orsinger, the partnership coordinator for the Northshore School District.

The one inductee not present, Wayne Suttles, passed away in 2005. His son accepted his award on his behalf.

Suttles graduated from Bothell High School in 1937. He became the first Ph.D. graduate of the University of Washington’s Anthropology Department in 1951. His anthropological work studying Salish peoples in Washington and British Columbia is still taught today.

Dr. F. Gregory Ashby, the 1971 Inglemoor High School valedictorian, was inducted into the Wall of Honor for his distinguished educational career. A professor of psychological and brain sciences at the University of California Santa Barbara since 1986, Dr. Ashby runs a campus laboratory and has authored three books.

Woodinville High School alumnus Adam Cornell was recognized for his notable legal work in Snohomish County. Cornell is the deputy prosecuting attorney for the county, where he works on sexual assault cases. Cornell also wrote a bill that now helps Oregon foster children receive scholarships.

The Wall of Honor recognized Jean Forsyth Fowler for her almost 40 years of service in the PTA. In 1992, Fowler was the chair of the Northshore School Board when it was chosen as the Outstanding School Board of Washington State.

Bothell High School graduate Herbert George was honored for his outstanding work as a sculptor and for his career as a professor at the University of Chicago. George has won a Fulbright Scholarship, a Guggenheim Fellowship and a Mellon Foundation Grant.

Ronald Nardone, a 1961 Bothell High graduate and a veteran of the Vietnam War, was also inducted into the Wall of Honor. Nardone is known for starting a drop-in basketball program in Maltby, launching a semi-pro basketball team and helping to raise funds for a new scoreboard at Pop Keeney Stadium.

PhượngChi Nguyễn was recognized for her significant educational work in the Northshore School District.

During her time as an elementary school teacher, Nguyễn started a student publishing center. She now works as an educational consultant for programs like the World Language Project at Stanford University.

Also inducted into the Wall of Honor was Sally Strand, a Northshore biology teacher for 32 years. She is known as a favorite teacher and mentor by numerous Northshore graduates. Strand founded the Northshore Ski School in 1960, a program that began with 35 students and now teaches 600 students and employs 30 instructors.

Richard Yonck was recognized for his 29 years as a beloved Northshore teacher and coach. Yonck began his teaching career at Anderson Junior High in 1960 and retired at Inglemoor High School.

“None of these people go out and pound their chests and say, ‘Look what I’ve done,’” Al Strand said.

The Wall of Honor speaks on their behalf. It shares their inspiring and motivating stories and lifts them up as essential role models.

Nominations to the Wall of Honor are accepted between January and March. To read the full bios of the inductees, to volunteer to help with the program or to nominate someone to the Wall of Honor, visit nsd.org or contact Al Strand at (425) 402-1903 or Karen Orsinger at (425) 408-7673.