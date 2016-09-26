Come for the football, stay for the music 26 Sep 2016 10:50

Written by Kirsten Abel, Features Writer

It’s the end of September, and football is all around us. Even at the high school level, football can rouse a community and absorb the local attention. Woodinville is no exception.

However, the same sport that prompts hundreds to gather and cheer at Pop Keeney Stadium on Friday nights is quite literally soundtracked by another, much less talked about group of students.

The 83-member Woodinville marching band is a staple of home football and basketball games.

The Woodinville High School marching band played Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love” in a collaborative halftime show with the cheerleaders during the September 16 home football game. (Photo by Eric Lucas)

“I think we definitely have a presence at the games,” said Eric Christie, a senior at Woodinville High School and the drumline co-captain. Christie plays a 26-inch bass drum and is in charge of the bass line.

“We fill that natural lull in the game,” he said.

While they aren’t tackling opponents or catching passes out on the field, these students love what they do.

“There’s just something about hitting a lot of things with sticks that just brings a real stupid smile to your face, especially when it actually sounds good,” Christie said. “It’s really satisfying to put some work into that music and the formations we do and to see it come together into something people actually like.”

Each of Woodinville’s five home football games features a different halftime show put on by the marching band.

Band practice for each show involves not only learning music to play in the stands and at halftime, but also learning formations out on the football field and learning to execute those formations while playing the songs.

“Putting eighty kids on a football field and telling them to make an airplane is not an easy task,” Christie said. Add instruments to the mix and it gets even trickier.

“I think that we rise to the occasion more often than not,” he said.

At the most recent home game, the band put on a collaborative halftime show with the Woodinville cheerleaders. The cheerleaders danced a choreographed routine while the band played Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love.”

The marching band performs during football and basketball state tournament contests as well. Last season, the group traveled all the way to Spokane to support the football team in a state tournament game.

While some high school marching bands participate in competitions, Woodinville’s does not.

“That’s just not a focus,” said Eric Lucas, Woodinville High School’s director of Instrumental Music. “For me, marching is about how we can give back to the school spirit at the football and basketball games.”

The Woodinville marching band plays in the stands during a home football game. (Photo courtesy of Eric Lucas)

Lucas said he aims to teach his students skills they can use if they continue to pursue marching band in college. Over the course of his 15 years at Woodinville High School, he has taught students who have joined marching bands at colleges throughout the Pac-12 Conference.

For Christie, music may not become his career but he said he is thinking about joining a marching band in college for a season or two. “It's something that I have a passion for and I hope it doesn’t end here,” he said.

Many of the students in the marching band have been playing together since elementary school. “After that long you tend to get pretty close,” Christie said. He and a few other band members even formed their own music group called Tepid Burrito.

Lucas also said that the band, despite its large size, is tightknit. “We kind of become our own little family within the school family, and you see that in other types of groups that work together for a common purpose,” he said.

According to Christie, he and his fellow band members place a strong emphasis on fun. “It’s hard to not have a good time when you play the stuff we do,” he said.

Woodinville’s next home football game is on September 30 at 7 p.m. at Pop Keeney Stadium.