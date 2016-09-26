Two local men receive public service awards for saving a life with CPR 26 Sep 2016 10:57

Written by Kirsten Abel, Features Writer

On the evening of July 9, The Pizza Coop in Woodinville became the unlikely setting of heroism. Two men, Neale Porter and Michael Griffin, helped save the life of a restaurant patron named Trisha Long.

Porter, an employee of The Pizza Coop, and Griffin, another restaurant patron, administered CPR to Long after she collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.

Though at first it was thought that she had only fainted, it became clear that Long was experiencing something much more serious.

Others in the restaurant called 911 and a Woodinville Fire and Rescue crew was able to revive Long on site using an AED, an automated external defibrillator.

For their fast, well-trained actions, Porter and Griffin were each presented with a public service award at the September 20 Woodinville Board of Fire Commissioners meeting.

The Woodinville Fire and Rescue crew with Neale Porter and Michael Griffin gathered around Trisha Long and her wife, Taylor, at the Woodinville Fire Commissioners meeting on September 20. (Photo by Kirsten Abel)

“Tonight we recognize all the pieces of this great EMS system coming together to save a life,” said Woodinville Fire Chief Greg Ahearn on Tuesday evening.

Ahearn said that when the fire department arrived at The Pizza Coop, “excellent CPR was being performed.”

Thanks to the efforts of Porter, Griffin, and the Woodinville Fire and Rescue crew, Long is now making a full recovery.

The importance of CPR certification was a significant talking point at the Fire Commissioners meeting.

Kim Martin, the director of Finance and Philanthropy for the Medic One Foundation, spoke emphasizing the need not only for quality paramedic training but also for members of the community to learn CPR.

The Medic One Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides the funding for paramedic training, continued education, and targeted research. Medic One is part of King County’s emergency medical service system that provides paramedic care throughout the entire county.

After the July 9 events, The Pizza Coop owners Bryan and Christie Streit hosted two special CPR classes at their restaurant put on by Woodinville Fire and Rescue.

The classes occurred on August 29 and certified 63 people, including Long and a handful of employees of The Pizza Coop.

Bryan Streit said that while CPR certification is not required of his employees, all staff members were encouraged to attend the class.

Now, five out of 20 total employees of The Pizza Coop have CPR certifications.

“We recommend pretty much everybody be certified in CPR,” said David Weed, Woodinville Fire and Rescue’s community services officer. “The reason that we have the recommendation is because early CPR or CPR that’s done before the EMS crews arrive significantly increase a person’s chance of survival.”

The American Heart Association states that about 350,000 people experience cardiac arrest outside of the hospital each year.

About one out of every three victims of cardiac arrest survives, if there are bystanders present. In King County, that survival rate nearly doubles to about 60 percent.

If no bystander is present to call 911 or administer CPR, only about one in ten victims of cardiac arrest survives.

According to a 2016 King County report, King County EMS first responders arrive on scene after a 911 call in an average of five and a half minutes. While that is a quick response time, those are critical minutes for someone experiencing cardiac arrest.

Streit was working on July 9 and witnessed Porter and Griffin’s life-saving efforts in the few crucial minutes before the EMS crew arrived.

“I am very grateful to have somebody like him as part of my staff,” he said of Porter.

Woodinville Fire and Rescue teaches CPR to about 1,000 people per year.

To register for a CPR class with Woodinville Fire and Rescue, call (425) 483-2131.

For Bothell Fire CPR classes, call (425) 806-6106.