Local nonprofit works to empower a village in Uganda 03 Oct 2016 10:24

Written by Kirsten Abel, Features Writer

Kimberly Taylor, a Woodinville resident and mother of four, calls herself “an accidental humanitarian.”

The moniker took shape in 2013 when Taylor traveled to Uganda for the first time as a photographer.

While there, she met a doctor named Isaac Lufafa who showed her around a nearby hospital.

Taylor said the two discussed the health challenges they saw and were surprised at how simple some of the solutions to those challenges seemed.

“We just started on a lark,” she said. “I said to him, ‘What could we try?’”

The Grow Hope Foundation Team: (from left) Godfrey Lufafa, Kimberly Taylor, Sharon Natugga, and Isaac Lufafa. (Photo by Mary McLeod)

It turns out, quite a lot. After further research and discussions with the elders of a specific village in Uganda, Taylor, Lufafa and two others created the Grow Hope Foundation.

A truly grassroots nonprofit, the Grow Hope team still consists of only four people: Taylor, Lufafa, social worker Sharon Natugga and program coordinator Godfrey Lufafa.

“I have the best team in the world,” Taylor said. “They are creative. They are willing to try something and if it doesn’t work, they don’t get stuck on it. They try something else.”

The foundation operates a five-acre compound named Tusubira Village located in eastern Uganda in the middle of a community called Butiki. Tusubira means “hope” in the local language of Lusoga.

The foundation’s website calls Tusubira Village “a hands-on facility” and states that it is “a place to come and learn, to practice, to ask questions.”

At Tusubira Village, the Grow Hope Foundation teaches villagers about good hygiene, sanitation, farming, sewing and many other skills to help improve health, nutrition and wellbeing.

Due to illiteracy rates, many of the lessons are taught using wordless posters. One poster, for example, shows through visual drawings the importance of washing hands after using the latrine.

Inside the compound are sanitary latrines, gardens that grow over 40 different crops and an electric well that the foundation purchased in 2014.

The well built in 2014 provides villagers with a safe, sanitary source of water (Photo by Kimberly Taylor)

Prior to the well being established, the closest water source was about a mile and a half through the jungle. According to Taylor, there had been many incidents of assault and rape along that route.

“Me walking there with a group of people is very different from women and children walking there,” she said.

The well is located on a road in the center of the compound. “There’s no danger getting there,” Taylor said.

Community members voted to pay a small fee to use the well. That money goes into a maintenance fund so that if something breaks it can be fixed immediately.

For the Grow Hope Foundation, it’s more about supplying continuous education rather than immediate monetary aid.

“My biggest goal is to create empowerment and independence,” Taylor said.

If the foundation were to dissolve tomorrow, the community it existed within would not be at much of a loss. Residents would still be able to grow their own food, to sew garments to sell for income and to practice sanitation techniques to keep their children healthy.

The Grow Hope Foundation’s current ongoing project is the construction of an education building on the compound.

The building will house weekly meetings for community members, skills training, family planning classes, counseling and tutoring. Natugga, the foundation’s social worker, will also live there.

Taylor said that the building’s external shell has been completed. However, it still needs interior furnishings and utilities like electricity and plumbing.

A September 15 fundraiser at Matthews Winery in Woodinville raised $4,000 towards the education building and brought in 11 new monthly subscribers.

An additional $16,000 is needed to finish the project.

Grow Hope’s new education building will act as a space for meetings, tutoring and other kinds of skills training (Photo by Kimberly Taylor)

While Taylor does visit Uganda once or twice per year, she said her job is fundraising here at home.

Taylor does not take a salary from the Grow Hope Foundation. Instead, all of the money raised pays for projects like the well or the education building and also provides very small salaries to each of the other three team members.

“It’s been a slow grind but I feel like it was meant to be that way,” Taylor said. “The community, once they have your trust, once they see that you’re there to help them improve their circumstances, they are willing to step up. They take pride in it.”

To support the Grow Hope Foundation by becoming a one-time or monthly donor or to read more about the organization’s work, visit www.thegrowhopefoundation.org.