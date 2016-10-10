Rotary Club of Woodinville marks 30 years in operation 10 Oct 2016 11:20

Written by Kirsten Abel, Features Writer

The Rotary Club of Woodinville celebrated its 30-year anniversary on October 4 at the Lucky Spud Ranch. The event featured a performance by the ukulele band STRUM, which stands for Seattle’s Totally Relaxed Ukulele Musicians. Current Rotary president Erv DeSmet plays in the band.

STRUM (Seattle’s Totally Relaxed Ukulele Musicians) put on a show at the Woodinville Rotary Club’s 30th anniversary party at Lucky Spud Ranch on October 4. (Photo courtesy of Carol Lee photos)

Not only did the party celebrate 30 years of community stewardship and over two and a half million dollars raised, DeSmet said it also honored the deep friendships formed over time between the members.

“We had a blast that night. It was a great, fun event,” he said.

Jeannie Robinson, a grassroots leader in the community, was given the Paul Harris Fellow award at the event for her work in helping to preserve the North Creek Forest. The award is the highest honor assigned by Rotary International.

Rotary International’s motto is “service above self.” Woodinville’s specific motto is “having fun is serious business.” Both combine to create a philosophy that says doing good for the community should not only be the highest priority, but should also be enjoyable.

“We have fun together and we also do very worthwhile things,” DeSmet said. DeSmet, who has been a member of the Woodinville Rotary Club since 2004, was also president between 2010 and 2011. The club elects a new president each June.

Who exactly does the Rotary Club serve? In Woodinville, the answer is most often, students.

“We made a commitment to help kids,” DeSmet said.

That commitment includes the Just Right Reading Program in operation at Woodmoor, Woodin and Kokanee Elementary Schools. Just Right Reading raises money to help teachers restock their classroom libraries with new books.

“The teachers were buying books out of their own pockets,” DeSmet said.

Jeannie Robinson receives the Paul Harris Fellow award from Rotary President Erv DeSmet for her leading efforts to preserve the 64-acre North Creek Forest. (Photo courtesy of Carol Lee photos)

The Rotary Club also provides yearly scholarships to graduates of Woodinville High School and the Secondary Academy of Success. Through the Scholarship Foundation of Northshore, Woodinville Rotary has helped award over 1,600 scholarships.

The club has also donated and helped raised funds for three different parks in the area, including the Wilmot Gateway Park, which it donated $127,000 to, and Northshore Little League’s baseball diamonds, which the club helped build in 1987.

DeSmet said that one of the Rotary Club’s biggest events is Operation Warm Coats. Each year, the club raises money to buy winter coats for Northshore students in need. Over the past decade, over 7,000 have been distributed.

Woodinville’s Rotary Club has about fifty total members. Membership is decided based on general interest, monthly dues and participation.

For anyone interested in membership, DeSmet recommends attending a weekly meeting. Those meetings occur on Tuesdays at 7 a.m. at the Sammamish Valley Grange.

The members of the Woodinville Rotary Club come from a diverse set of backgrounds. “There is kind of an urban legend that it’s all one generation, but that’s not true at all,” DeSmet said.

According to DeSmet, the Rotary Club is now placing more emphasis on overall participation rather than on attendance at weekly meetings.

“It’s a major, major development in a healthy sense that will open doors for our younger members of the community,” he said.

Attending the recent 30th celebration of the founding of Woodinville Rotary Club were three present members of the 33 who chartered the club in 1986. They were (from left) John Ive, John Hughes and Terry Jarvis. (Photo courtesy of Carol Lee photos)

Since its inception in 1986, the club’s purpose has not changed much. “We have been and will continue to be leaders in the cooperative effort for the betterment of the community,” DeSmet said.

To find out more about Woodinville Rotary or to donate, visit woodinvillerotary.org.