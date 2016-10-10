The Woodinville Weekly celebrates 40 years in business; the Valley View, 30 10 Oct 2016 11:25

Written by Kirsten Abel, Features Writer

Carol Edwards started the Woodinville Weekly out of her garage 40 years ago. It was 1976, the year of the first Apple computer and the year of the first space shuttle. It was also seventeen years before the City of Woodinville would be incorporated.

A recent Woodinville transplant at the time, Edwards wanted a news source for events and activities in the area. When she couldn’t find one, she decided to create one herself.

“She would get an idea in her head and just go,” said Julie Boselly, Edwards’ daughter and the current publisher of the Woodinville Weekly.

As for a fear of failure, Boselly said, “I don’t think she had that.”

Carol Edwards, Founder.

The equipment was minimal: a table-top press, an old process camera and a carbon-ribbon typewriter. The staff was small but dedicated. At first, they worked out of Edwards’ home. Later they moved the office to a small white house across from Molbak’s.

Edwards eventually grew one newspaper into three. The Valley View, which serves the area surrounding Duvall, celebrates its 30-year anniversary this year. The Northlake News served Bothell, Kenmore and Lake Forest Park and has since been folded into the Woodinville Weekly.

Lisa Allen, now the editor of both the Valley View and the Woodinville Weekly, joined the Valley View as a reporter at its start in 1986.

“Everything about the way the paper is run is different,” Allen said. “We used to have to develop our own film in the office in a darkroom.”

Lisa Allen, Woodinville Weekly and Valley View editor. (File photo by Ian Gleadle)

Back then the pages of the newspaper were printed in half-pieces and assembled together using hot wax before it could be sent to press. The wax machine has since been retired, giving way to a completely digital system.

Boselly joined the newspaper staff in 2001 as the associate publisher. She took over as publisher after Edwards’ death from ALS in 2007.

Over the course of the last four decades, not a single paper has been missed.

“I have no idea how,” Boselly said. During one power outage at the office, she hauled the computers and servers back to her house to finish that week’s newspaper.

“It doesn’t matter what happens. We’ve still been able to get out a paper,” she said.

Circulation of the Woodinville Weekly has fluctuated throughout the years, from 5,000 at the beginning to 30,000 at its peak. It now sits at about 17,500.

One of Edwards’ intentions for the newspaper was that it remain free for its readers. According to Boselly, balancing advertising costs for small businesses, which make up most of the newspaper’s advertising customers, has been a challenge. However, the paper is still free today.

Like most community newspapers, the Woodinville Weekly and the Valley View cover stories that are often too small-scale to reach the national level. But the small-scale nature of these stories, spanning topics like high school football games and local nonprofits, does not make them any less significant to those who live in the area.

“You meet great people from all different backgrounds and cover stories that need to be covered,” Allen said.

Julie Boselly, Publisher, modeling a company shirt circa 1980.

Over the years, Boselly said that she has noticed growing unity and collaboration among the City of Woodinville and other major organizations like the Chamber of Commerce. “They are working toward a combined goal and that’s been nice to see,” she said.

It’s easy to speculate what the city of Woodinville and the surrounding towns would be like without Edwards and her ambitious undertaking forty years ago.

“I don’t know that it would feel as close-knit of a community without the newspaper being involved,” Boselly said. “I like to think that the paper brings the community together.”

Basset Run, one of the earlier locations of the Woodinville Weekly office. Barnes & Noble is currently located at this property.