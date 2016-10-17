Local craftsman merges fine art and functionality 17 Oct 2016 10:03

Written by Kirsten Abel, Features Writer

Sean Carleton builds fine furniture pieces that double as works of art. Local, sustainable wood and steel are his materials of choice, which he combines to create tables, chairs, stools, shelves and other items that you’d never find in a typical furniture store.

“The wood is more of an element, like a diamond in a setting in a ring,” he said.

Carleton uses alder, oak, walnut, madrone and other types of wood that all come from Bainbridge Island. He never stains the wood. Instead, he finishes it naturally using a two-part catalyzed oil.

Everett Steel provides the metal Carleton uses for his work. He prefers mild steel because he says its deeper tone resonates better with the color of the wood. The steel gets treated with a baked-on durable clear coat.

Carleton’s art includes functional furniture like these intricate barstools. (Photos by Sean Carleton)

Born and raised in Woodinville, Carleton now works out of his home studio in Bothell. “It’s my Zen. It’s my peaceful area,” he said. “Everything else just kind of fades away.”

In 2015, Carleton won first place at the Northwest Woodworkers Gallery’s Rising Star Furniture Show. He also won an Award of Excellence at the Bellevue Arts Museum Fair that same year.

Carleton first learned the tools of his trade from his father, Rex Carleton, who has long been involved in the Seattle theater scene and who used to enlist his son’s help with set building. His father is now the technical director of Theatre Puget Sound.

Over the years Carleton has worked a variety of jobs, including in the international fishing industry and in the aluminum boat-building business. Not only did these industrial environments help him hone his wood and metalworking skills, they also continue to influence his artistic style.

Though he started building his sculptural furniture pieces in 2012, Carleton didn’t become a full-time artist until this past July.

“It definitely took awhile to get my name out there,” he said. Currently he has scheduled work orders through January of next year.

Commissioned pieces cost anywhere from about $500 to $9,000. Coffee tables start at around $3,000 and dining tables start at around $5,000.

Sean Carleton’s outdoor sculpture entitled “Light in the Dark” uses solar power to light up the night.

When Carleton is hired to create a piece, he meets with the buyer in person and surveys the location.

“I enjoy going to people’s spaces and complementing the existing architecture,” he said. Buyers have input in the process, but Carleton also reserves his right as an artist to utilize his own creative sensibilities and eye for design.

“I allow for opportunity to show itself as I build,” he said. “That way I find I’m not really building a preconceived idea, it’s more of a creative process that is put into a physical form.”

Carleton said he often creates sculptures for art shows during the summer and does commissioned work during the winter. That annual cycle inspires the changing direction of his art.

“Each year is like a rebirth of a new style,” he said.

Aside from his commissioned pieces, Carleton is also working on a series of solar-powered outdoor light sculptures.

For one upcoming project he is fashioning a set of large Christmas ornaments that hang outside from trees and light up in the evenings.

According to Carleton, one of the main ideas behind these outdoor sculptures is to bring light into the darkness, both literally and figuratively.

“The percentage of light and dark is always negotiable,” he said. “Adding lights at night to inspire people would be a way to take away some of the darkness.”

Carleton’s work is displayed at William & Wayne in the Seattle Design Center, at times in the Northwest Woodworkers Gallery and the Island Gallery on Bainbridge Island.

To see more of Carleton's work or to contact him about a commission, visit carletonfinework.com