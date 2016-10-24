Cascade Recycling: ‘What we do with what you throw away’ 24 Oct 2016 09:57

Written by Lisa Allen, Editor

First thought upon entering Cascade Recycling Center’s massive sorting facility in Woodinville: “Boy, we sure throw away a lot of stuff.”

No question about that. The amount of “stuff” in view is mind-boggling. It’s everywhere; piles of it, bales of it and on conveyor belts on the way to being sorted. Wide belts moving big flattened boxes rumble alongside smaller belts that carry bits of broken glass. Paper is everywhere.

Heavy equipment moves material after it is dumped. (Photo by Lisa Allen)

Sorting is what the facility is all about – separating all the different pieces of our throwaways so as much of it as possible can be recycled. Machinery does about 80 percent of the sorting while humans do about 20 percent. Advanced equipment uses magnets and optical sorters to identify and organize materials. Sorted materials are packaged and sent out to worldwide recyclers which then send them to mills and manufacturers to turn into new products.

And much of it begins its journey at our curbside recycling bins. If you wonder what happens after you carefully wash the bottles and rinse the cans, you can join a scheduled tour of the facility, which is what I recently did.

It’s fascinating to watch the process and learn what’s new in recycling since it can be hard to keep up with the latest updates about what to put in the bin. Often changes happen when you think you finally have the kids trained. Take, for example, the caps on the bottles you have been “encouraging” the youngsters to remove and throw in the garbage before the bottle goes into the recycling container.

Now it turns out that it’s perfectly fine to leave the caps on the bottles, as long as they are still firmly attached. Plastic bags, though, should never go into the recycling bin since they clog the machinery. Virtually everything that is picked up is recycled with only about 5 percent ending up as garbage. Much of it is baled and goes to China to their recycling plants. And, after it is recycled, it can come back here as brand-new goods. The broken glass pieces are sent to a Seattle recycling facility.

Bales of plastic containers are ready to be shipped off to be recycled into harder plastic items, such as laundry baskets and wastebaskets. Drinking bottles (stack on the right) can be made into fleece-type clothing. (Photo by Lisa Allen)

Industry leaders, though, continue to push for more waste prevention, which has been proven to be a better solution. Waste Management encourages consumers to use less plastic and shop with reusable bags.

Matt Stern, area director of recycling for Waste Management, in an article published by The Seattle Times, noted that studies have shown that some types of new plastic-packaging technology use few natural resources and create less greenhouse-gas emissions than the traditional types of packaging – even when the new packaging is non-recyclable. In multiple studies, the article says, non-recyclable plastic pouches – such as FedEx pouches and those used for juice and some types of soup – are a much better choice from a greenhouse-gas-emissions perspective because they are lightweight and use less virgin resources than the recyclable materials they replace.

Washington state leads the nation in recycling. In 2012, 87 percent of Washington residents had access to curbside recycling. Garbage service is available to all homes and businesses.

In trying to increase recycling, industry leaders found that more people recycle more items when it is made more convenient, so several years ago the separate bins customers used to use were replaced by wheeled carts. Cascade Recycling uses Waste Management’s high-tech sorting technology that allows residents to put all recycling into one bin. The 82,000 square-foot facility was built in 2003 on 6.25 acres and serves over 250,000 households in Western Washington. It recycles 12,000 tons of mixed recyclables and 4,000 tons of construction and demolition materials per month.

To schedule a tour, visit Cascade Recycling’s website at www.wmnorthwest.com/cascaderecycling.index.html.