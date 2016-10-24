Longtime Cubmaster retires from Woodinville Cub Scout Pack 422 24 Oct 2016 10:03

Written by Kirsten Abel, Features Writer

Chris Callahan, Cubmaster of Cub Scout Pack 422 in Woodinville, received an Outstanding Cubmaster Award and a Cubmaster’s Key Certificate at Thursday’s pack meeting on October 20.

“You know I don’t do it for the awards. I do it for each one of you guys,” Callahan said at the meeting in front of 20 or more of his Cub Scouts.

After about 15 years with the Scouts, Callahan is retiring as Cubmaster. His youngest son will age out of Cub Scouts and into Boy Scouts, and Callahan plans to make the transition with him.

Several parents who knew Callahan spoke to his character as a leader. The words “passionate,” “caring,” and “hard-working” were used. Though his own son is a Cub Scout, Callahan is known for taking the time to get to know all the other boys in the pack as well.

Chris Callahan received an Outstanding Cubmaster Award for his service with the Cub Scouts over the past 15 years. (Photo by Kirsten Abel)

As a Cubmaster, Callahan said, “You are kind of the main mentor for the boys.” Mentoring includes heading the monthly pack meetings and acting as the leader on any trips and activities the boys participate in.

Students from first grade to fifth grade are eligible to join the Cub Scouts.

The program teaches a variety of skills and values, including service, outdoor safety and enjoyment, healthy eating, camping and exercise.

“It’s really activity-driven,” Callahan said. One of the most well loved events each year is the Pinewood Derby.

“The boys are given a kit that includes a rectangular block of wood, four nails, and four plastic wheels,” Callahan said.

Each participant crafts that block of wood into a car or something like a car to be raced at a large derby. Prizes are given out for speed, craftsmanship and other qualities.

“It gives the boy an opportunity to compete at a non-sporting level,” Callahan said. No athletic ability is required and parental help is encouraged.

Other activities involve learning how to safely handle BB guns and bows and arrows, learning how to rock climb, taking group bicycle rides and visiting the Woodinville Fire Station to learn about emergency preparedness and fire safety.

Two annual camping trips allow the boys to experience the outdoors during both the summer and the winter.

According to Callahan, each Cub Scout probably spends about ten to fifteen hours per month in meetings, at activities or working towards earning badges.

The Cub Scouts fund almost all of their activities through a holiday fundraiser. This year, the boys are selling wreathes of different shapes that range in price from $10 to $20. If the pack as a whole raises over $5,000, they will all be rewarded with an ice cream party, Callahan announced to rousing cheers at Thursday’s meeting.

Aside from his duties as a Cubmaster, Callahan is also a full-time software engineer at Microsoft and a volunteer computer science teacher at Juanita High School through an organization called TEALS, or Technology Education and Literacy in Schools.

TEALS, originally a Microsoft program, pairs engineers with teachers to help them start and build computer science programs at high schools across the country.

At Hollywood Hills Elementary School, also the location of the monthly Cub Scout pack meetings, Callahan will soon be starting an elementary-aged computer programming club.

“There’s a lot of excitement and a lot of kids who are really eager,” Callahan said. The club will explore how video games are made and other programming topics.

While Callahan said he will stay involved with the Boy Scouts going forward, he said he already told his wife that he will not hold a major leadership role.

“She really wants me to step down and just be a dad,” he said.

As the parents’ kind words and the pack’s multiple rounds of applause at Thursday’s meeting suggest, Callahan’s leadership as Cubmaster will be greatly missed.

For more information about the Cub Scouts and how to join, visit bsa422.com or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .