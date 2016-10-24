Northshore program teaches teenagers to fly planes 24 Oct 2016 10:07

Written by Kirsten Abel, Features Writer

Michelle Christensen’s son, Bruno, completed his first solo flight at age 16.

“It’s amazing, when I tell people what my son in particular has done,” she said.

But Christensen’s son isn’t alone. The Northshore Squadron Civil Air Patrol cadet program offers youth ages 12 through 21 the opportunity to fly airplanes and gliders with varying degrees of guidance. No prior experience or knowledge is necessary to join.

Bruno Christensen flew solo at age 16 at the Desert Eagle Flight Academy in Ephrata. (Photos courtesy of Michelle Christensen)

“When I went up for the first time I only had a very basic understanding of how an airplane even worked, and not a clue how to fly one,” said Bruno Christensen, now a cadet second lieutenant in the Civil Air Patrol.

At age 12, a cadet can sit alongside a pilot during flights, learning the ins and outs of aviation.

Cadets as young as 14 can start to take over the flight controls with a co-pilot’s help. At age 16, cadets are allowed to fly by themselves.

“The first time I flew solo was really intense,” Bruno Christensen said. “But we spent so much time preparing, there was never really a doubt whether or not we could do it.”

Through the cadet program, he has earned most of his private pilot’s license. “If your kid wants to fly it’s the way to do it for sure,” Michelle Christensen said.

Once she saw the benefits of the program, Christensen felt compelled to give back. Now, she is a senior member and a second lieutenant in the Civil Air Patrol.

The Northshore Squadron offers plenty of opportunities for adults. Those include professional development, search and rescue training and teaching positions. Currently the group has 22 senior members and 34 cadets, although not all are active.

And as for the cadets, it’s not all about flying.

“I’ve been able to travel across the United States to get pilot training, learn about cyber security and attend rocketry academy,” Bruno Christensen said.

Recent Northshore Squadron activities include a high ropes course and a laser tag outing. Participants have also attended space camp, trained to fly hot air balloons and learned search and rescue tactics.

Besides aviation training, the Civil Air Patrol also teaches its cadets about rocketry, astronomy, search and rescue tactics and survival training.

On one occasion, Michelle Christensen pretended to be an injured hiker while the cadets practiced carrying her to safety on an emergency rescue sled.

“We do some really cool stuff in our squadron,” she said.

Cadets can learn at their own pace and can choose the activities they want to get involved with.

The Civil Air Patrol website states, “Whatever your interests—survival training, flight training, photography, astronomy-there’s a place for you.”

In 1941, the Civil Air Patrol began as the nonprofit, volunteer auxiliary of the United States Air Force. However, despite its affiliation with the military, there is no recruitment involved and no military commitment required to join.

Aside from the cadet programs, the Civil Air Patrol also focuses on air and ground search and rescue services.

The Northshore Squadron helped with search and rescue during the Oso Mudslides and is currently training and preparing in the event of a large earthquake in the area.

Annual membership dues cost $35 per person, but Christensen said that many scholarships are available. Each cadet receives a Class A Blues Air Force uniform for free and other uniform items can be borrowed or purchased.

Christensen has been a senior member for almost a year and a half. Her son has been involved for about two years. “I’m passionate about it because I’ve seen what it’s done for my kid,” she said.

Northshore Squadron meetings occur every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Army Reserve Center located in Bothell at 130 228th Street Southwest. Prospective members are invited to attend. Visit gocivilairpatrol.com for more information.