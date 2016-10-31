First International Truffle Expo to launch in Woodinville 31 Oct 2016 09:53

Written by Kirsten Abel, Features Writer

Truffles, the edible fungi that can cost up to $1,200 per pound, thrive in the Pacific Northwest from British Columbia all the way down to Northern California. The rich mushrooms grow underground and are located with the help of specially-trained dogs or pigs.

Alana McGee, co-founder of the Truffle Dog Company, forages for truffles with her dog, Lolo. (All photos by Erica Wells)

The first annual International Truffle Expo on November 18-20 in Woodinville will bring together foodies, foresters, botanists, commercial growers and even truffle newbies to celebrate the fungi.

The event is presented by the Truffle Dog Company in partnership with Columbia Winery, Novelty Hill-Januik Winery and The Herbfarm.

“We wanted to really try and make it accessible to everybody,” said Alana McGee, one of the founders of the Truffle Dog Company along with Kristin Rosenbach.

Tickets range from $20 to $1,000. A $20 ticket provides access to one full day at the expo, which takes place at Columbia Winery. The expo will feature local wines, truffle taste-testing and educational sessions with a variety of speakers.

For $125, guests can take a cooking class with Seth Fernald, the executive chef of Novelty Hill-Januik Winery. A $300 ticket buys a trip to the woods to forage for truffles with the help of a trained truffle-sniffing dog, and a special dinner at Novelty Hill-Januik Winery.

On November 20, guests can experience a multiple-course truffle dinner and wine pairing at the Herbfarm for $350.

The most expensive ticket at $1,000 buys VIP access to several events and a unique small-team foray into the forest on Saturday to hunt for truffles.

McGee recommends attending at least one day at the expo and also participating in the large-group foraging trip. “Friday is the immersion experience,” she said. “You’ll get to really be out in the woods with the experts.”

The Truffle Dog Company offers dog training services online and in person. Both McGee and Rosenbach have years of experience in teaching dogs and people, in canine scent detection and in searching for truffles.

While the local truffle trade has grown over the past several years, it remains a small industry.

“When we first started there was nobody really in the state doing it,” McGee said.

Erica Wells, a Truffle Dog Company instructor, looks for truffles with her Brittany spaniel, Mimi.

Any dog can be trained to hunt for truffles, no matter the breed or the age. “In fact, the older dogs really like it,” she said. “It’s a game to the dogs.”

According to McGee, one of the Truffle Dog Company’s clients was a four-pound Chihuahua.

McGee has three dogs, a black lab mix, a Lagotto Romagnolo and an Australian Shepherd. Rosenbach also has four dogs of her own. All are trained to sniff out truffles.

Aside from celebrating the taste and aroma of the mushroom, the International Truffle Expo also aims to educate truffle enthusiasts about sustainable harvesting and encourage people to be good stewards of the land as they go out and forage.

One of the reasons dogs are enlisted to help find truffles is that their keen sense of smell allows the fungi to be found and picked in a gentle, minimally invasive way.

When dogs are not used, McGee said, forest areas can sometimes be disturbed by harmful human techniques like digging too deeply and exposing tree roots. This can contribute to erosion and other damaging consequences.

“Everything is connected,” McGee said. “It’s a way to support the land and keep it as a working forest.”

Learning how to find and harvest the mushrooms safely is especially important in the Woodinville area, where McGee said many residents might have truffles growing on their properties and not even know it.

For more information about the International Truffle Expo and to buy tickets, visit truffleexpo.com.

“It’s going to be really fun,” McGee said.