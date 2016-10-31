Cyclocross: Mud, Bikes and Beer 31 Oct 2016 10:01

Written by Kirsten Abel, Features Writer

If road cycling is a serious, fair-weather sport, then cyclocross is its messy, fun-loving cousin.

Cyclocross riders complete laps on a 30- to 60-minute closed course that features mostly off-road terrain including mud, sand, gravel and grass. Each lap takes anywhere from 7 to 14 minutes to finish.

Peter Clancy, co-owner of Woodinville Bicycle, said that a cyclocross bike and gear for someone just starting out could cost at least $1,000. However, the “come as you are” mentality of the sport means riders use all sorts of bicycles and equipment.

John Greer, a member of Team DoubleCheck, after a muddy cyclocross race in Marymoor Park. (all photos courtesy of John Greer)

“I’ve seen people squeeze tires with a little more tread onto road bikes or road commuter bikes,” Clancy said. “I’ve seen it all.”

John Greer, a member of the cyclocross team called Team DoubleCheck, suggested that first-time riders enter a beginner-level race with whatever bikes they have at home.

“Don’t be intimidated by what you see,” he said. “Most riders do this for fun and only a small percentage are looking at making the podium.” Greer usually races in Men’s Masters 45 and up or Men’s Category 4.

Some bicycle handling skills and a decent level of fitness are recommended to compete. When the ground gets too rough for riding, participants often pick up their bikes and run while carrying them.

“Knowing when to lean, brake, stand up, dismount and mount all come into play during a race,” Greer said.

Another important skill to have? Being able to stick your hand out to receive a cup of beer, a piece of bacon, a dollar or a donut from the sidelines.

“CX is a totally different atmosphere,” Greer said. “The crowd gets involved via heckling or supporting and there’s always a cowbell ringing giving you an extra boost of support.”

While other kinds of bike racing depend on good conditions, cyclocross actually invites inclement weather. Whether it’s pouring rain or dumping snow, the races still go on. The worse the weather, the more mud and often, the more fun.

Cyclocross isn’t just for adults. At most races a small course is set up for parents and kids as young as three or four years old.

“It’s all ages for sure,” Clancy said. “That’s kind of the fun of the style of race.”

The racing season runs from about Labor Day through the end of the year. Many cyclocross competitors either continue training year-round or take up other styles of cycling, like road racing or downhill mountain biking.

“The cycling addict doesn’t want the cycling to end,” Clancy said. Greer switches to mountain bike racing in the spring and summer.

John’s brother, Hank Greer, shows off the sillier side of cyclocross at a race in Sandpoint, Idaho.

One of the last races of this season occurs in Woodland Park in Seattle on November 13. Race categories include different adult age groups for men and women, a juniors’ race, a beginners’ race, and a kids’ race.

According to Greer, it’s one of the best events of the year in the Seattle area. “It draws the most riders and the course is perfect for riders and spectators,” he said.

Clancy said the most popular cyclocross races in the area can attract as many as 900 competitors. Others average around 500.

Even though the sport originated about a century ago, it has grown exponentially in the past several years. “It’s exploded,” Clancy said. “People are really exploring off-road.”

Major racing teams in the area include MFG and Cross Revolution, but there are many smaller local teams as well. Smaller teams can be a great, low-key place for beginners to try out the sport and learn from other riders.

For more information, visit woodinvillebicycle.com or attend a race as a spectator to experience the sport first-hand.