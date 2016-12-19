Joining the fight: how a Woodinville-native is working to cure cancer 19 Dec 2016 06:59

Written by Kirsten Abel, Features Writer

Mark Verburg is a pre-med senior at Boston College, but he’s already spent more than five years researching cancer vaccines. A Cedar Park Christian School graduate, Verburg is currently a CancerVac Fellow with the Sonora Cancer Research Center, also known as CICS (pronounced “six”).

From left: CICS Director Dr. Juan Pablo Marquez Manriquez, oncologist Dr. Dolores Gallardo Rincón, and Mark Verburg at the National Cancer Institute in Mexico City.CICS is a nonprofit medical group focused on preventing and treating cancer and prolonging remission through immunotherapy. Verburg has been working with the organization at their sites in Sonora, Mexico and in Seattle since 2014, under the tutelage of CICS Director Dr. Juan Pablo Marquez Manriquez.

Immunotherapy mobilizes a person’s adaptive immune system to target and eliminate cancer cells. There are often some minor side effects, but they are usually a lot milder than side effects from treatments like chemotherapy and radiation, the effects of which Verburg said can sometimes be brutal.

Unlike chemotherapy, which focuses on killing or slowing the growth of cancer cells (often at the same time killing or slowing the growth of healthy cells), immunotherapy aims to boost and strengthen a person’s immune system.

Mark Verburg, a Cedar Park Christian School graduate, is now a student at Boston College who helps research cancer vaccines at the Sonora Cancer Research Center. (Photos courtesy of Mark Verburg)CICS is developing different peptide vaccines, some that will work to prevent certain kinds of cancer in high-risk patients or work to keep patients in remission, and others that will help to treat those who already have the disease.

“Some of the cancers we focus on are colorectal, ovarian, pancreatic and synovial sarcoma,” Verburg said.

Most of the drugs used are still in the research phase, but Verburg said there have been extremely promising signs to suggest that the vaccines can significantly increase life expectancy while producing very few negative side effects.

Aside from helping with research, Verburg also assists CICS with its public health campaigns.

“We go to the local public and we try to teach them about ways to prevent cancer,” he said. “I’ll see hundreds of patients over the course of one summer.”

CICS also screens people for early signs of cancer. According to Verburg, over a hundred patients might be screened in a single day.

The American Cancer Society estimates that by the end of 2016, over 1.6 million new cases of cancer will have been diagnosed. Over half a million of those diagnosed will not survive the disease. Early detection is a crucial factor in treatment effectiveness and survival rates.

Verburg said he first fell in love with cancer research during an internship with the Tumor Vaccine Group of the University of Washington School of Medicine while he was still in high school.

It wasn’t until he actually started working with patients through CICS that he realized he wanted to go into the medical side of the field. “I really saw the absolute need for improved cancer treatments,” he said.

Verburg is currently applying to medical schools where he’ll study immuno-oncology. He hopes to end up somewhere on the West Coast for school and after graduating, back in the Seattle area.

“It’s going to be way down the road,” he said. He also said he wants to continue working for CICS.

As would be expected of someone with so much experience at such a young age, Verburg is especially dedicated to his work.

“You have to have a passion for it,” he said. “It’s going to be tons and tons of hours. It’s a lot of work. If you really love it, the hours are not that challenging.”