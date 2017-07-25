Editor's Expeditions - Zoo Tunes 25 Jul 2017 06:15

Written by Kristen Hamilton, Editor

When was the last time you went to the zoo? My guess is that its been a while.

On a recent exploration, we visited the Woodland Park Zoo and attended a ZooTunes concert. The ZooTunes motto is “See Concerts. Save Animals.” I’d say that is an added bonus as it was a really terrific event with great music.

We went to the Ziggy Marley show in June. Ziggy is an amazing performer with tons of energy and smiled from start to finish. He songs are about love and hope and really make you feel great. He also played a few of his dad’s songs (reggae icon Bob Marley)that really got the crowd on their feet. Of course it didn’t hurt that the weather was perfect as well! Photo courtesy of Woodland Park Zoo

Celebrating more than 30 years of music at the zoo, this event is great for the whole family regardless of age. The doors open around 4:30 p.m. and the cue is lined up well before that. The show starts about 6:00 p.m.

The backdrop is the zoo’s North Meadow and easily accommodates the crowd and it didn’t look like there is a bad seat in the house so to speak. That was a good thing as it was definitely a sell out crowd.

The dos and don’ts of what is allowed is listed on the website (www.zoo.org/zootunes) so be sure to check that out in advance.

We did learn you can bring in non-alcoholic beverages as long as the seal isn’t broken. You can also bring your own food. Some party goers had full coolers and set up a picnics. We’ll be doing that next time for sure as lines were long for food and beverage.

We’re planning to go back to visit the zoo as well since your concert ticket gives you a discount to visit the zoo at another time.

Shows run through August and at press time the following shows still had tickets available.

August 13 – Blind Pilot and Gregory Alan Isakov

August 17 – Garrison Keillor’s Prairie Home “Love and Comedy” Tour

Visit www.zoo.org/zootunes for more info and tickets.