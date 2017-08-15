Editor's Expeditions - Alki Beach 15 Aug 2017 06:13

Written by Kristen Hamilton, Editor

One of the reasons we moved to the Pacific Northwest is to be near the water! We especially love finding places to walk along the water soaking in the views. When we discovered Alki Beach Park in West Seattle, we found that and so much more.

The beach strip runs from Alki Point to Duwamish Head on Elliott Bay and is filled with sunbathers, volleyball players, and even a few swimmers despite the cold-water temperatures in Puget Sound.

Photo courtesy of Seattle Parks & RecreationThere is a 2.5-mile path that follows along the shore. On this day, it was packed with walkers, bikers and joggers. We could tell that it would be popular any time of the year. It offers spectacular views of Puget Sound, the Olympic Mountains, and a whole lot of seaworthy vessels.

You can park all along Alki Avenue SW, and at the south end of the beach there are picnic tables, a bathhouse housing an art studio and a restroom. Also, be sure to check out the Statue of Liberty replica!

We found a great spot to people watch and enjoy an ice-cold beer – the West Seattle Brewing Co. (Tap Shack) right on Alki Avenue SW. Now those who know me know that I’m not usually a beer fan. The day was hot and my usual Chardonnay was not available. The bartender recommended the West Pale beer, and I must say it was pretty good! My husband and I really enjoyed sitting right off the street in Adirondack chairs watching the people walk, skate, and bike by.

We’ve been there a few times since our first trip and always bring out of town guests to enjoy. We love to walk along the shore and watch the sunset. If it’s been awhile, it’s time to visit Alki Beach again!