Editor's Expeditions - Greenlake 05 Sep 2017 06:34

Written by Kristen Hamilton, Editor

We had some friends in town last weekend, and we took them on a few of our favorite explorations to date. Desiring some good exercise, we also added a few more places to our growing exploration list including Green Lake Park. The address is listed as 7201 E Green Lake Drive N in Seattle. Although in addition to a couple parking lots to access the park, there is plenty of parking along the perimeter of the park/lake as well.

We ventured out about 11 a.m. on Sunday, and the weather was beautiful. There is a 2.8-mile path that goes around the entire lake and is great for walking. Apparently also a favorite spot for skaters, bikers, and runners as the path was very busy. Walkers need to stay to the left along the paved walkways! There are plenty of trees along the path if you need to take a break from the sun or stop and people watch. You can also view numerous varieties of waterfowl that call the lake home. We also enjoyed checking out the posters on the backside of the old stage denoting the aquatic shows from many, many years ago and the final show on the stage in 1969 featuring The Grateful Dead. Boy it would be great to bring some of those events from yesteryear back to this beautiful park.

Since motorized boats are not allowed on the lake, it’s a great haven for kayakers and paddle boarders. We also saw a couple rowing teams out practicing on the water. There is a beach for swimming, and it is there you can also rent kayaks, paddleboards, and other watercraft to enjoy the lake away from the crowds.

There are a number of other amenities available at the park including an indoor swimming pool, community center, pitch & putt golf course, and tennis/pickle ball courts.

We finished our walk at the Green Lake Ale House and enjoyed a nice lunch on the patio with our friends. Another great park we’ve discovered in our new surroundings!

For more information on the park, check out www.seattle.gov/parks/find/parks/green-lake-park.