NUTRITIONIST'S PANTRY — ZANY ZUCCHINI'S 05 Sep 2017

Written by By Amanda Bullat, MS RDN CN Culinary Education Program at 21 Acres

Nothing says end of summer like the bounty of zucchini varieties that are available this time of year. Often considered a vegetable, but technically a fruit, zucchinis (aka summer squash) are members of the gourd family, known for their thin edible skin and seeds. Summer squash is actually one of the oldest cultivated crops in the Western Hemisphere, dating back 8,000 years or more. It’s a very common ingredient in Native American cuisine having been first planted in South and Central America.

My favorite way to use this late summer staple is by making zucchini fritters with Lisa Crawford's recipe from the Tiny Kitchen at 21 Acres.

Zucchini Fritters Recipe

Serves 4-6

Prep time: 15 minutes & Cook time: 5 minutes

2 pounds zucchini (smaller are better), coarsely grated

1 teaspoon salt

2 eggs, beaten (or 2 tablespoons ground camelina seeds for egg intolerant folks)

1 bunch green onions, thinly sliced, including 1-inch of green

1 cup finely ground dried breadcrumbs OR pumpkin seeds (for gluten-free adaptation)

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup chopped parsley

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flake, or to taste

1/2 teaspoon ground sumac, or to taste

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons sunflower (or other neutral) oil

Place the grated zucchini in a colander and toss gently with 1 teaspoon salt. Let sit for 10 minutes then using a clean kitchen towel, squeeze excess liquid from the zucchini. In a large bowl, combine the zucchini, beaten eggs (or camelina seeds plus just a few tablespoons of water), green onion, breadcrumbs or pumpkin seeds, garlic, parsley, red pepper flake, sumac, a pinch of salt, and a grinding or two of black pepper. Thoroughly mix.

Scoop out 1/4-1/3 cups of the mix and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Gently press each scoop into a 1/2-inch patty. Heat the butter and sunflower oil in a large skillet over medium heat. When hot, carefully slide the patties into the pan, leaving room around each. (You could heat two skillets for this process.) Cook until the underside is golden brown, about 2 minutes. Flip patties to cook the other side.