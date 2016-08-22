Duvall’s Main Street South project about to begin 22 Aug 2016 10:34

Written by Woodinville Weekly Staff

DUVALL – Big improvements are coming to Duvall’s Main Street between Ring Street and Big Rock Road.

After years of design, permitting and preparation work, the Main Street South project is about to begin. Though officially titled the “SR 203 Safety Improvements and Road Reconstruction” project –Main Street South will make significant improvements to approximately 4,200 linear feet of SR 203.

Conceptual drawing of completed work at “Rosenbach Corner” located at NE 143rd. (Courtesy of city of Duvall)

The $8 million construction project will connect to existing improvements and build on the success of the 2009 downtown improvements, 2013 centennial project, and last year’s culvert and “bridge” construction at Coe Clemons Creek.

With the addition of sidewalks, bike lanes, lighting, and the placement of utilities underground Main Street will receive a dramatic new appearance. A focal point at NE 143rd called “Rosenbach Corner” will provide a pedestrian refuge and observation points for a restored Thayer Creek.

After receiving eight bids for the project in late July, Interwest Construction of Burlington, Wash. was awarded the contract.

Conceptual drawing of finished work at Main Street and NE 143rd. (Courtesy of city of Duvall)

Construction is expected to begin in early September 2016, and with 300 working days allotted work is expected to be completed in early 2018. People traveling along Main Street should expect typical construction related traffic delays with single lane closures controlled by flaggers. Use of alternate routes is encouraged. A full road closure near NE 143rd Place will occur in the summer of 2017 for the installation of a culvert crossing for Thayer Creek.

Regular updates regarding the progress of this project, including road closures, will be posted to the city of Duvall’s Facebook page and official website. All project related questions or inquiries can be directed to the city’s project manager, Shaun Tozer, either by phone at 425-788-3434 or email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .