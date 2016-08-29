Strike averted? Union, schools settle on draft contract 29 Aug 2016 08:22

Written by Tom James, News Writer

Union leaders and the Northshore School District confirmed late last week that a tentative agreement had been reached on a contract for teachers and para-educators in the district.

The announcement, sent out over email late Thursday, is a significant step toward resolutions in negotiations that had grown tense in previous months. In early June the teachers’ union in the district voted overwhelmingly to prepare for a strike, and in interviews after the vote union officials, while pledging to work toward a solution, were loudly critical of district administrators.

Friday, however, Tim Brittell, head of the Northshore union that represents both teachers and para-educators confirmed that union leadership would be recommending that members accept the contract.

The recommendation, Brittell said, would be put forward by union leadership at the next general meeting this Wednesday in place of the strike vote which teachers voted to authorize in June.

Citing agreements by both the union and the district not to discuss the contract until it was formally accepted, Brittell said he couldn’t comment further.

The agreement also marks the first time for Northshore School District that contracts for teachers and para-educators – the teaching assistants who work with the most challenging students – were negotiated together. Although the two groups still have separate contracts, and will still vote separately to accept or reject their contracts, union officials said earlier in the summer that the ability to negotiate jointly was considered a significant gain by both groups.

“On behalf of our elected board of directors, I want to thank all of the hardworking professionals involved in this process,” said Northshore Superintendent Michelle Reid. “I look forward to serving and supporting this amazing district and community in the coming years.”

Despite a low-key arrival in a week with the district also making other headlines (teacher Cal Pygott snatched the media spotlight for a second time the same day as the contract announcement when news broke that he had fabricated the story of his May assault at Bothell High School) the agreement is another sign of the apparent success of recent-arrival Reid.

Reid, who replaced Larry Francois in the post over the summer holiday, came from the South Kitsap School District, where she gained a reputation as a bridge-builder who helped broker an agreement with that district’s own restive teachers’ union. In interviews at the time, Northshore School Board President Amy Cast said the fact that Reid had successfully navigated union conflicts before was an important factor for the board in choosing Reid for the $265,000-a-year post. On the brink of a second accord, the choice seems to have been a wise one.