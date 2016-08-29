‘Attacked’ teacher admits to fabricating story 29 Aug 2016 08:24

Written by Tom James, News Writer

After drawing attention from newspapers across the state last spring with a story of a violent attack in his own classroom, Bothell High School teacher Cal Pygott admitted to police last week that he had fabricated the whole story.

Police were called to Bothell High School May 19 after Pygott, a longtime shop teacher who had won awards for his teaching, including his work with a carpentry instruction pilot program, stumbled out of his classroom with a ziptie around his neck.

Another staffmember at the school found him and cut off the ziptie, and Pygott related how he had been bludgeoned from behind by someone who choked him with the ziptie before fleeing.

But Bothell Police Sergeant Ken Seuberlich said Thursday that investigators were immediately suspicious of Pygott’s story because it didn’t match the crime scene. Investigators followed up on Pygott’s claims, Seuberlich said, including sending samples for DNA and fingerprint testing, but as the weeks went by it became clear that something wasn’t right.

Evidence at the scene, Seuberlich said, included blood, a hammer and a piece of butcher paper on which a cryptic note had been scrawled: “This man is not God.”

“His statements on how the crime occurred didn’t match the evidence,” Seuberlich said.

As the evidence mounted against Pygott’s version of events, investigators interviewed him a second time. When Pygott didn’t change his story, they asked him to take a polygraph test. When he was presented with the results, which indicated he was not telling the truth about the story, Pygott broke down, Seuberlich said, admitting to clubbing himself over the head, then placing the ziptie around his own neck before leaving the classroom to be discovered by a colleague.

“It was a staged crime scene and the story was fabricated,” Seuberlich said.

As a result, Seuberlich said Police would be recommending prosecutors file at least two charges against Pygott: filing a false statement and obstructing an investigation, both gross misdemeanors.

Northshore School District released a statement Thursday saying Pygott had been placed on immediate paid leave, but a representative couldn’t say if or when disciplinary or termination processes against Pygott would begin. Administrators are still talking with police

“We are grateful this situation has been resolved and the truth has been acknowledged,” said Northshore Superintendent Michelle Reid. “I am confident that we will continue to maintain safe and secure schools.”

Teachers and other salaried employees often work under contracts which restrict their arbitrary termination, and Northshore teachers’ union president Tim Brittell confirmed Friday that policies call for immediately placing a teacher accused of a crime on paid leave.

A teacher who had accumulated paid sick or vacation days might be entitled to a certain amount of paid leave before being fired, Brittell said, and administrators often want to let the legal process play out. But, Brittell added, the district has significant discretion in terms of when to start the process of actually letting a teacher go.