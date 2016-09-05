New school contracts bring safety upgrades, boost for paras 05 Sep 2016 02:39

Written by Tom James, News Writer

District funds improvements with efficiencies, administrative hiring freeze

Students in the Northshore School District will be getting more time with educators – and safer classrooms – thanks to two new contracts approved by district unions last week.

Teachers and para-educators in the district voted almost unanimously to accept new multi-year contracts Wednesday, in a meeting that finalized the results of a months-long negotiation process and ended a year without contracts for para-educators. As part of the contract, administrators agreed not only to increased pay for both groups, but also to changes in areas from safety to the number of full-time educational support staff working in the district.

“You have to take the time to sit down with people and understand what the background is, … and then take a look at what is the intended result, and is it better for kids,” said Superintendent Michelle Reid. Referring to the educators’ union, she added: “in the end, they want the same things that we do.”

Paraeducators came out among the biggest winners in the negotiations, with a contract guaranteeing a minimum 24 percent raise over four years, including a year of back pay amounting to about $1,500 on average per person, and an agreement from the district to switch about a quarter of its part-time educational support staff to full-time positions eligible for health benefits. The teachers’ contract nets a minimum 10 percent raise over three years.

With the increased hours for some class helpers, struggling students will get more support and teachers will be freed up to spend more time helping the rest of the class, both sides said.

The contracts also guarantee upgrades to school safety, which union officials had called a major issue leading up to the negotiations. Negotiators agreed to upgrade classroom locks across the district, and figured out a way to do so that saved almost a million dollars over spring estimates. Included in the safety upgrades will also be PA systems that allow any teacher to send out a lockdown alert from their classroom without having to call a central office and training in the spring for teachers on how to handle an active-shooter situation.

Kindergarten classes with more than 25 students at Fernwood, Kenmore, Frank Love, Maywood Hills, Woodin and Woodmore elementaries will also be assigned additional support staff under the contract, while full-day kindergartens across the district will see increased funding for supplies. The contracts also standardize the amount of PE, music and library time for elementary students across the district, and carve out short “advisory” periods for secondary school students to work on topics like anti-bullying education and college planning.

Union: working with new superintendent ‘night and day’

The approval of the contracts marked a turnaround for negotiations in the district, thanks apparently in large part to changes under Reid. By the end of last spring, talks over the contract had stalled, with teachers voting by a wide margin to prepare for a strike and union officials strongly criticizing the district. But those issues appeared to have been resolved last week, when the same officials – including notably Tim Brittell, president of the Northshore teachers’ union – spoke highly of the contract, and largely credited incoming superintendent Michelle Reid with the change.

“The negotiations really started moving forward at the end of July, after Michelle Reid came in,” said Kraig Peck, lead negotiator for the union.

“The superintendent sets the tone for the entire school district,” Brittell added. “When you have a leader who believes in collaborating, in finding the middle ground, [that] permeates every level.”

While Reid downplayed her own role in the process, in an interview Thursday she acknowledged positions on at least two issues –paraeducator staffing and joint bargaining – that amounted to significant departures from the stance of the previous administration.

Contract terms for para-educators, long a point of contention in the district, had been a banner issue for the teachers’ union in the district leading up to the summer negotiations. After failing to reach agreement on a contract in 2015, para-educators and other classroom support staff worked the 2015-2016 school year without a contract, and this year the two unions – teachers and para-educators – formally requested to bargain jointly with the district. Teachers’ union officials stressed that low pay and hourly scheduling designed to cut costs by keeping para-educators from qualifying for health benefits ultimately impacted how well teachers were able to do their own jobs.

The administration headed by Reid’s predecessor, Larry Francois, refused joint bargaining and defended its strategy for keeping benefit costs low by avoiding hiring paraeducators full-time, maintaining that to offer benefits the district would have to cut programs benefiting students.

But Reid reversed both policies. Immediately after taking over, Reid directed staff to canvas nearby districts that had already implemented joint bargaining: other districts including Snohomish and Seattle said the system worked for them, and she approved the change.

In negotiations, Reid also oversaw the increase in pay for para-educators, as well as the agreement to switch about a quarter of the district’s part-timers to full hours – and full benefits.

Instead of cutting student programs, to help pay for the increased staffing and benefits the district cancelled three planned administrative hires, including in Reid’s own office.

Since part-time class helpers often have to leave partway through a class when their shift ends, Reid said, it made sense to her that switching some to full time “actually provides more support for kids.”

“It’s not a zero sum conversation,” she added.

It’s an open question how the district will continue the extra funding especially for para-educators after their new contract expires at the end of the 2019 school year. Much of the funding for their pay raises and new full-time positions came from one-time windfalls like the new lock solution for classrooms.

Reid, however, said she is confident that with three years to get there and money hopefully on the way from the state’s McCleary overhaul, the district will find a way to continue the funding when the time comes.