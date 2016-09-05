Wineries, breweries, distilleries fill city coffers 05 Sep 2016 02:44

Written by Tom James, News Writer

The alcohol business is booming in Woodinville, and not just where you’d expect – in wineries – but also in a growing number of breweries and even distilleries that have all contributed to a surge in growth that is still going strong in the city this year.

Those are the findings in the most recent report of the city’s treasurer, as well as numbers provided by the city’s development services department, which issues permits for new businesses’ construction and remodel.

Together, data from the two shows two sides of growth in the city: increased construction permit applications and an increase in sales tax as new businesses get going and established ones benefit from increased traffic. Together, the two have already brought in more than $500,000 beyond original forecasts, putting the city on track to come with perhaps as much as a $2 million budget surplus this year.

The idea that the region’s booming wine industry is bringing growth to the city probably isn’t a surprise for many, but numbers from the city bear it out, and also show more-subtle trends in the region’s growth in recent years. Namely, while wineries are indeed flocking to the city, so are breweries and distilleries, making up nearly a quarter of the permits issued by the city for new beverage-related businesses.

Altogether, alcohol-related businesses from wineries to tasting rooms to distilleries and breweries have made up nearly half the approximately 70 permits issued by the development department in the last two years. Even between the two years, the May figures make clear the sector is booming: while wineries alone saw generated $31,000 in sales tax last year, this year those revenues increased by $13,000 for the same month – an increase of over 40 percent.

Even if it exceeds planners expectations, however, the surplus won’t drive taxes down next year, said city Treasurer Blaine Fritz. Because the city can’t depend on getting the same surplus in following years, it can’t be used to fund city operations the following year, or pay bills that taxes normally pay.

Instead, Fritz explained, the money is set aside for use on one-time expenditures –in 2014 the city used part of a $4.5 million surplus to retrofit all its streetlights to LED technology. Similarly, Fritz said, the money could be used to upgrade city equipment or fund a one-time project like a new park – especially since, when combined with money left over from previous surpluses, the city will end likely end this budget with nearly $15 million total surplus money on hand.

The unique, retail-heavy shape of the Woodinville economy, Fritz said, comes with its own advantages and disadvantages. With a strong retail and food services sector, businesses in the city sell a lot, which generates a lot of sales taxes. But it can also mean that the city feels downturns disproportionately, because discretionary spending is the first thing to go when consumers tighten their belts.

Still, Fritz said, the city is well-positioned in its surroundings, and the many businesses inside its relatively small city limits encourage residents who live nearby to come into the city and spend.

“We’ve got a lot of population surrounding us but were also a small city, so we pull in a lot,” Fritz said.