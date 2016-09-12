City Council adopts parking policy amendments 12 Sep 2016 11:06

Written by Tim Gruver, Special to the Weekly

Last week the City Council voted to adopt Ordinance 615 which included amendments to existing parking regulations which will bring a number of changes to minimum parking stall dimensions.

Existing parking codes set standard stall dimensions at 8.5-by-20 for regular parking stalls and 50 percent of the space for 8-by-16 compact stalls. City Manager Brandon Buchanan and City Planner Jenny Ngo presented a variety of options.

City Manager Brandon Buchanan cautioned that smaller stalls in structured parking garages would discourage drivers of larger vehicles, including families, from using the city’s downtown area. In that case, larger vehicles would take up multiple stalls.

Mayor Bernard Talmas voiced concerns that paid city parking could motivate people to park at local retailers and drive away customers. Councilmember Rubstello suggested that paid parking could incentivize more drivers to carpool or ride public transit while Councilmember Paula Waters said it would be unfair for public transit commuters to pay for stalls they would not use.

Councilmember Al Taylor motioned that surface parking stalls be 9-by-18. The motion called for apartment and residential parking stalls to be 8.5-by-18 and 8.5-by-16 in addition to 50 percent compact with a 6-inch incursion. Talmas and Ngo disagreed and the motion failed to pass.

Waters supported 8.5x16 and amended her motion to 8.5-by-18 as the standard dimensions for all structured, compact parking stalls. The motion also failed.

Upon discussing the issue of shared parking, Boundy-Sanders believed it would not benefit the city’s drivers.

“The whole concept of shared parking is that the same parking stall could house retail customers during the day and residential people at night,” Boundy-Sanders said. “To say that a stall is going to be a residential stall is not where parking planning is heading.”

Boundy-Sanders motioned for a minimum of 8.5 in width for structured parking stalls, 50 percent of space reserved for compact stalls, and a 6 inch incursion for structural pillars in parking garages. The motion passed.

Councilmember Elaine Cook motioned that all structured parking spaces bear dimensions of at least 9-by-18 feet. The motion passed and the council unanimously approved that related binding site plans for parking development receive protection of five years.

The council further raised funding for the Public Works Facility Roof Replacement Project from $10,000 to $99,590 and awarded the contract to Johnson Exteriors Roofing & Sheet Metal.

Presenting the Woodinville Police Department’s mid-year crime report, Police Chief K.A. Larson reported that the city saw a decrease of 18 larceny offenses in the past year, which she credited to the department’s efforts at community outreach concerning larceny prevention.

The council unanimously approved the adoption of Resolution 487 and the Association of Washington Cities Trust Well City Program, which will oversee community wellness events such as a community walking club, basketball games, and healthy food potlucks. The program is expected to reduce insurance premiums by two percent and save the city $10,000 annually.

Ordinance 628 was also passed, which included exemptions to height limits for barbed wire surrounding water and sewer capital facilities. Barbed wire will now be 18 inches high rather than three feet high. Chain link fences will be eight feet in height with three rows of barbed wire above the chain link for all city zones.

The council also reviewed making amendments to tree regulations under Ordinance 589 with the goal of simplifying tree cutting policies to improve city planning.

“In a setting where tree cutting is completely prohibited, city design suffers,” Ngo said. “Sites are designed solely around trees are not sites that can be designed around people.”

Ngo further suggested that the council improve its tree policy by increasing the cost of tree removal and by requiring a standard percentage of tree retention on site and a better ratio of tree replacement and removal.

According to Waters, keeping city development costs down should be a crucial part of the city’s environmental actions.

“We need to have our cities be places that keep the rural areas forested and free of development,” Waters said. “If we make development so expensive, I’m afraid that it’ll push development into rural areas where it’s cheaper and I think housing affordability should be a part of this discussion.”