City of Kenmore completes improvements to State Route 522 19 Sep 2016 10:54

Written by Tim Gruver, Special to the Weekly

The past ten years has marked numerous improvements to State Route 522 (Bothell Way) between 65th Ave. N.E. and the east city limits. After more than two years of work, the city of Kenmore’s SR 522 project was completed earlier this month.

Beginning in April of 2015, the project ran from 61st to 65th Avenues and was contracted to Marshbank Construction, Inc. of Lake Stevens. Its goals include improving pedestrian accessibility, transit reliability and driver safety.

The project’s completion was marked with a ribbon- cutting ceremony at The Vine Church on Sept. 9, which featured a number of distinguished speakers, including Washington state Senator David Frockt, state Representative Jessyn Farrell and Mayor David Baker of the city of Kenmore.

Previously, pedestrians walking along route 522 had no sidewalks to travel on and also had to contend with a number of loose power lines hanging from utility poles along the 522 corridor.

“It just wasn’t a safe corridor,” Baker said. “[The SR 522 project] is a tremendous boon to the city, and we’re thankful that it’s done.”

The project is estimated to have cost $16.2 million in total and was managed by the Kenmore Business Alliance (KBA). The final segment of the project from west city limits to 61st Avenue NE was funded through $12 million in state funds as a part of the State Transportation Bill.

The project’s other improvements include medians, street lighting, underground utility lines and stormwater drainage which will help improve storm-water flow management and water quality. Crews installed a handrail at 61st Ave NE and backlit street name signs on traffic signal arms.

Kenmore City Engineer Kristen Overleese cautioned that while there is still much work to be done in relieving Kenmore’s traffic congestion, the 522’s current improvements are a good start.

“The project helped put sidewalks where there were none before,” Overleese said. “This will help, but it’s no silver bullet.”

Over 60,000 cars pass through the intersection of 61st avenue a day and the route’s dual left-turn lanes were removed to reduce vehicular collisions.

A new traffic signal was subsequently installed in addition to improved pedestrian crossings at 61st Ave NE and the 522 intersection to accompany the route’s heavy traffic.

Landscaping and planting work were also a part of the project, improving both sides of the 522 corridor’s appearance and better irrigation.

The project will provide community benefits such as widened lanes and an additional turn lane on the south leg of 61st Ave NE. Residents will also find new curbs, sidewalks and treatments to Burke-Gilman Trail Crossing along with a new retaining wall near Bethany Bible Church and a center median on SR 522.

Temporary work zones created by crews working along the north side of SR 522 from west to east featured a number of concrete barriers dividing the work zones from the rest of the lanes and provided open gaps to maintain driveway access.

Construction on the north side of SR 522 between 61st and 65th Avenues was marked by a string of temporary bus lane closures and vehicle detours for the duration of the project. Much of the work included asphalt paving and trenching to install underground utilities and utility crossings at 61st Ave NE and along SR 522.

Overleese credited the project’s success to the city’s talented contractors and extended her thanks to Kenmore’s local businesses for their understanding over the course of the project.

“As always, we’re grateful to our business community,” Overleese said. “Construction is dirty, intrusive and long, but we’ve always tried to keep our businesses up to speed and we’re thankful for their patience.”