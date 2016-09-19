Local church group attends ceremony for Mother Teresa in Rome 19 Sep 2016 11:00

Written by Kirsten Abel, Features Writer

A group of 85 parishioners from Saint Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church in Woodinville traveled to Rome last week for the ceremony recognizing Mother Teresa as a saint.

Pope Francis canonized Mother Teresa in St. Peter’s Square on September 4.

Pope Francis declared Mother Teresa a saint at a canonization ceremony in Rome on Sept. 4. (Photo by Mike Rice)

Saint Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, formerly known as Blessed Teresa of Calcutta, was established in 2004. At that time, Mother Teresa had been recently beatified, or given the title of “Blessed.”

Now that the canonization ceremony has taken place, the church has officially changed its name to reflect Mother Teresa’s new title.

“Mother Teresa could see the face of Jesus in everyone she met, especially the poor and vulnerable. She challenges us to do the same,” Father Schuster said.

Her work and accomplishments are numerous and widely celebrated. Born in 1910 in Skopje to Albanian parents, Mother Teresa’s given name was Agnes Gonxhe Bojaxhiu.

She became a nun in Dublin at age 18 and shortly thereafter moved to India where she lived for most of the rest of her life.

For over 15 years, Mother Teresa taught at a girl’s school in Calcutta (now Kolkata). However, during a train ride in 1946, she said she heard Jesus tell her to leave her post at the school to go and help the poor and vulnerable people in her community.

“She called it the ‘call within the call,’” Father Schuster said.

In 1948 she left her sisterhood and began to serve the extreme poor living in Calcutta’s slums.

Father Schuster described one occasion on which Mother Teresa encountered someone near death in a gutter. “When she saw this person she wrapped her arms around them,” he said. “At that moment Sister Teresa became Mother Teresa, in my opinion.”

In 1950, Mother Teresa founded a religious order called the Missionaries of Charity, an organization that still operates in many countries throughout the world.

She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 and died in 1997.

It often takes decades or longer for a person to become recognized as a saint after they die.

The Catholic Church usually requires at least five years to elapse before starting a cause for sainthood, but Pope John Paul II waived that requirement in Mother Teresa’s case about two years after she died.

“The Church is very careful and very deliberate in who they choose to canonize as a saint,” said Father Schuster.

In order for a person to be canonized, they must have already died, they must have shown “heroic virtue” while they were living and they must be credited with at least two posthumous miracles.

Mother Teresa was credited with two miracles, one recognized in 2002 involving the healing of a woman in Kolkata with stomach tumors and one recognized in 2015 involving the healing of a Brazilian man with a brain disease.

“The whole world knew about Mother Teresa,” Father Schuster said. “She is so well-known that there was certainly a strong desire in a great number of people that she should be honored in this way.”

Saint Teresa of Calcutta’s congregation aims to follow in Mother Teresa’s footsteps by serving those in need. The church operates a ministry that reaches out to those who are homeless, a St. Vincent de Paul ministry that helps struggling community members stay in their homes, and a program that provides food and aid to over 70 orphans in Africa.

“Our parish has always tried to do our best to emulate the love and compassion of Mother Teresa,” Father Schuster said. “Mother Teresa has been a tremendous influence on our parish, and continues to be.”